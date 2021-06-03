Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 3.
Hidden Covid-19 cases in S'pore community 'very concerning': Lawrence Wong
"We've been monitoring the situation carefully and considering what are some of the next steps we might take," he added.
Covid-19 cases in MINDSville@Napiri: Residents haven't been on outings or gone home since May 7
All staff living in the home have also not been allowed to leave since May 7, except for essential purposes.
35 new Covid-19 community cases, 22 part of MINDSville@Napiri cluster
Of the other 13 community cases reported on Thursday, two are currently unlinked.
Covid-19 vaccination drive for 400,000 students aged 12 and above kicks off
One student said he was doing his part to protect his grandmother who lives with him.
Marina East Drive accident: Bike ride with friends during school holidays ends tragically for teen
The 14-year-old was killed in a road accident involving a truck along Marine East Drive.
HDB resale prices rise for 11th straight month as volume dips
A total of 1,966 resale flats were sold last month, a 16 per cent fall from April.
Covid-19 home test kits a hit in the US but are not perfect
The real credential in the future for international travel may be the vaccine, analysts say.
Singapore's resident unemployment falls for sixth consecutive month
The labour market continued its recovery in April this year, latest statistics from the Ministry of Manpower showed.
Dentist on conditional registration fined $50k for working in S'pore without supervisor
Conditionally registered dentists are required to work under supervision for at least two years.
Hilton Singapore along Orchard Road to be rebranded as voco Orchard Singapore
voco Orchard Singapore will open its doors in January next year.