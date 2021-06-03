Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 3.

Hidden Covid-19 cases in S'pore community 'very concerning': Lawrence Wong

"We've been monitoring the situation carefully and considering what are some of the next steps we might take," he added.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 cases in MINDSville@Napiri: Residents haven't been on outings or gone home since May 7

All staff living in the home have also not been allowed to leave since May 7, except for essential purposes.

READ MORE HERE

35 new Covid-19 community cases, 22 part of MINDSville@Napiri cluster

Of the other 13 community cases reported on Thursday, two are currently unlinked.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccination drive for 400,000 students aged 12 and above kicks off

One student said he was doing his part to protect his grandmother who lives with him.

READ MORE HERE

Marina East Drive accident: Bike ride with friends during school holidays ends tragically for teen

The 14-year-old was killed in a road accident involving a truck along Marine East Drive.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices rise for 11th straight month as volume dips

A total of 1,966 resale flats were sold last month, a 16 per cent fall from April.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 home test kits a hit in the US but are not perfect

The real credential in the future for international travel may be the vaccine, analysts say.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's resident unemployment falls for sixth consecutive month

The labour market continued its recovery in April this year, latest statistics from the Ministry of Manpower showed.

READ MORE HERE

Dentist on conditional registration fined $50k for working in S'pore without supervisor

Conditionally registered dentists are required to work under supervision for at least two years.

READ MORE HERE

Hilton Singapore along Orchard Road to be rebranded as voco Orchard Singapore

voco Orchard Singapore will open its doors in January next year.

READ MORE HERE