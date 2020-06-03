Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 3.

569 new coronavirus cases in S'pore, including 7 community cases

Of the community cases, one is a Singaporean or permanent resident, while six are work pass holders.

HR manager in Hyflux subsidiary charged with corruption

Khoo Chen Ee, 36, a manager in Hydrochem (S), is accused of receiving or agreeing to receive about $7,000 in "rewards" on three occasions.

Huge dengue outbreak expected this year; more than 8,000 infected and 12 dead so far

There are now 164 active dengue clusters, the biggest at Woodleigh, with 175 people infected.

BreadTalk delisting from SGX on June 5

The company, which posted a net loss of $5.8 million for the whole of 2019, has faced financial struggles in recent times.

Veteran track and field coach Loh Chan Pew found guilty of molesting teenage athlete

For his offences, he can be jailed for up to two years and/or fined.

George Floyd protests: Turmoil in America undermining its image abroad, analysts say

The unrest and Trump's response to it are undermining America's global reputation, already bruised by its high Covid-19 death toll and the White House's inadequate response to the pandemic, says US Correspondent Charissa Yong.

Malaysia unwinds 5G allocations after doubts raised over process

Questions were raised over the sudden allocation to several players, including the little-known Altel, a firm controlled by politically-linked tycoon Syed Mokhtar al-Bukhary.

80 breaches found at purpose-built dorms annually for the past three years: MOM

Minor lapses, which account for about 60 per cent of the total breaches, include failing to maintain tidiness and cleanliness in one area of the dormitory.

SMEs hit by 35% or more drop in revenue for April-May can get rent waivers, more support

Nearly 260,000 SMEs employing more than 2 million workers stand to benefit from the rent waivers.

More than 5,400 home renovation projects approved by BCA to resume works

All new applications to resume works will be approved within two days, provided the submission is in order.

