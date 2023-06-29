Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 29, 2023

Refurbishment works done for other colonial bungalows, not just Ridout Road properties: SLA

SLA said that the valuation of such properties would have factored in the condition of the bungalows after the works were done.

CPF log-in may require Singpass face verification to protect vulnerable members from malware scams

This additional security feature applies to suspicious or higher-risk logins.

Parkway Centre closed for 1 day after basement and ground floor flooded

When ST visited the scene in Marine Parade on Thursday afternoon, the entire building was cordoned off.

Face masks not required on public transport, at healthcare facilities in Malaysia from July 5

People with low immunity and pregnant women are still encouraged to wear masks in crowded areas.

US asks Asean claimants to resolve own South China Sea issues before taking on China

This is so that they can strengthen their “collective voice” in negotiations with China.

Hindi-Chini bye, bye? It didn’t have to be so

Is it too late for the two Asian giants to at least stem the sharp slide in ties? The outlook on multiple fronts is decidedly dismal, writes associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Beyond the burn: Sunscreens have levelled up in the past decade, but which is best?

Many modern sunscreens are multi-efficient products that offer more than UV defence.

Living near green space makes you 2.5 years younger: Study

Exposure to green spaces has previously been linked with better cardiovascular health and lower rates of mortality.

‘Creepy’ schoolboy signs become talk of Japanese coastal town, new tourist spot

The town Iwami is known for being the setting for Free!, a popular Japanese swimming anime series.

Actor Edwin Goh denies hitting Ukrainian model ex-girlfriend Darina Sheremet

She made the accusation after he posted a video claiming she had cheated on him.

