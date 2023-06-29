Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 29, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Refurbishment works done for other colonial bungalows, not just Ridout Road properties: SLA
SLA said that the valuation of such properties would have factored in the condition of the bungalows after the works were done.
CPF log-in may require Singpass face verification to protect vulnerable members from malware scams
Parkway Centre closed for 1 day after basement and ground floor flooded
When ST visited the scene in Marine Parade on Thursday afternoon, the entire building was cordoned off.
Face masks not required on public transport, at healthcare facilities in Malaysia from July 5
People with low immunity and pregnant women are still encouraged to wear masks in crowded areas.
US asks Asean claimants to resolve own South China Sea issues before taking on China
This is so that they can strengthen their “collective voice” in negotiations with China.
Hindi-Chini bye, bye? It didn’t have to be so
Is it too late for the two Asian giants to at least stem the sharp slide in ties? The outlook on multiple fronts is decidedly dismal, writes associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Beyond the burn: Sunscreens have levelled up in the past decade, but which is best?
Living near green space makes you 2.5 years younger: Study
Exposure to green spaces has previously been linked with better cardiovascular health and lower rates of mortality.
‘Creepy’ schoolboy signs become talk of Japanese coastal town, new tourist spot
The town Iwami is known for being the setting for Free!, a popular Japanese swimming anime series.