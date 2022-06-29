Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 29

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 29.

3 town councils marked down for arrears management in service and conservancy charges

Town councils are accessed on four areas, including arrears management in service and conservancy charges.

READ MORE HERE

Court dismisses appeal of woman who tortured maid to death, says she blames anyone but herself

The Court of Appeal dismissed her argument that her sentence was manifestly excessive.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Savings Bonds 10-year average return hits 2.71%, highest since 2015

The 10-year average return for the July issue soared to 2.71%, just short of its last peak in November 2015.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Theatre veteran Adrian Pang to direct this year's NDP show segment

The Story Of Us has five segments and takes viewers on a journey through the last two years of Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Taking the 'ouch' out of pump prices

How to get fuel prices down, and not just provide temporary relief, is a question confronting many countries including Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

5 tips for job hoppers to fend off scepticism from employers, colleagues

Human resources and recruitment experts share how to take control of one's career development.

READ MORE HERE

Trump wanted to join US Capitol riot, tried to grab limo steering wheel

Trump tried to grab the wheel when his security detail declined to take him to the US Capitol where his supporters were rioting.

READ MORE HERE

Action to be taken against police officer who posed next to blue tent covering body

Police have contacted next-of-kin of the deceased and apologised for officer's actions.

READ MORE HERE

Can NFTs set the Singapore art market on fire?

Even established artists such as Ong Kim Seng and Goh Beng Kwan, as well as institutions like the National Gallery of Singapore, are starting to dabble in the controversial area.

READ MORE HERE

US boy, 8, shoots baby girl dead with father's gun

He also wounds her toddler sister while playing with his father's gun in Florida.

READ MORE HERE

