Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 29

3 town councils marked down for arrears management in service and conservancy charges
Town councils are accessed on four areas, including arrears management in service and conservancy charges.
Court dismisses appeal of woman who tortured maid to death, says she blames anyone but herself
The Court of Appeal dismissed her argument that her sentence was manifestly excessive.
Singapore Savings Bonds 10-year average return hits 2.71%, highest since 2015
The 10-year average return for the July issue soared to 2.71%, just short of its last peak in November 2015.
Theatre veteran Adrian Pang to direct this year's NDP show segment
The Story Of Us has five segments and takes viewers on a journey through the last two years of Covid-19.
Taking the 'ouch' out of pump prices
How to get fuel prices down, and not just provide temporary relief, is a question confronting many countries including Singapore.
5 tips for job hoppers to fend off scepticism from employers, colleagues
Human resources and recruitment experts share how to take control of one's career development.
Trump wanted to join US Capitol riot, tried to grab limo steering wheel
Trump tried to grab the wheel when his security detail declined to take him to the US Capitol where his supporters were rioting.
Action to be taken against police officer who posed next to blue tent covering body
Police have contacted next-of-kin of the deceased and apologised for officer's actions.
Can NFTs set the Singapore art market on fire?
Even established artists such as Ong Kim Seng and Goh Beng Kwan, as well as institutions like the National Gallery of Singapore, are starting to dabble in the controversial area.
US boy, 8, shoots baby girl dead with father's gun
