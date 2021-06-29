Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 29.
Second Covid-19 jab can now be booked 4 weeks after first dose, from 6-8 weeks previously
The move by the ministry to shorten the interval between the two vaccine jabs comes earlier than expected.
Half of Singaporeans aged 12 to 39 have booked Covid-19 vaccine slots or taken first dose: Ong Ye Kung
Non-Singaporeans will be able to book their appointments from Wednesday, two days earlier than planned.
Clementi death: Brother has charge upgraded to murder of teenage sister
Huang Bocan and two others were initially accused of hitting the 19-year-old with a wooden pole in a Clementi flat on May 4.
Worried by Delta Covid-19 variant, WHO officials urge vaccinated people to keep wearing masks
Vaccinated people should also continue to avoid crowds and maintain social distance from others.
10 people taken to hospital, 100 evacuated after fire erupts in Yishun block of flats
SCDF was alerted to the fire in the master bedrooms of the third, fourth and fifth floor units at around 8.30am.
5 new Covid-19 locally transmitted cases in S'pore, all linked
Five other cases are imported.
Indonesia to impose hard Covid-19 lockdown from June 30 as it battles second wave of infections, say officials
The new measures may require all workers in the non-essential sector to work from home and ban dining in at restaurants.
Half of Australia's population in lockdown as Covid-19 Delta variant spreads
Brisbane became Australia's fourth regional capital city to restrict movement outside of homes.
Brothers accused of vanishing with $4.8b in bitcoins had made earlier 'hack' claim
The siblings claimed in 2019 that another crypto scheme they had going was also hacked.
Harsher penalties for illegal racers and those who take the rap for others in traffic offences from June 30
A slew of amended traffic laws takes effect on June 30, when e-bike riders must also start registering for an online theory test.