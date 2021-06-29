Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 29.

Second Covid-19 jab can now be booked 4 weeks after first dose, from 6-8 weeks previously

The move by the ministry to shorten the interval between the two vaccine jabs comes earlier than expected.

READ MORE HERE

Half of Singaporeans aged 12 to 39 have booked Covid-19 vaccine slots or taken first dose: Ong Ye Kung

Non-Singaporeans will be able to book their appointments from Wednesday, two days earlier than planned.

READ MORE HERE

Clementi death: Brother has charge upgraded to murder of teenage sister

Huang Bocan and two others were initially accused of hitting the 19-year-old with a wooden pole in a Clementi flat on May 4.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Worried by Delta Covid-19 variant, WHO officials urge vaccinated people to keep wearing masks

Vaccinated people should also continue to avoid crowds and maintain social distance from others.

READ MORE HERE

10 people taken to hospital, 100 evacuated after fire erupts in Yishun block of flats

SCDF was alerted to the fire in the master bedrooms of the third, fourth and fifth floor units at around 8.30am.

READ MORE HERE

5 new Covid-19 locally transmitted cases in S'pore, all linked

Five other cases are imported.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia to impose hard Covid-19 lockdown from June 30 as it battles second wave of infections, say officials

The new measures may require all workers in the non-essential sector to work from home and ban dining in at restaurants.

READ MORE HERE

Half of Australia's population in lockdown as Covid-19 Delta variant spreads

Brisbane became Australia's fourth regional capital city to restrict movement outside of homes.

READ MORE HERE

Brothers accused of vanishing with $4.8b in bitcoins had made earlier 'hack' claim

The siblings claimed in 2019 that another crypto scheme they had going was also hacked.

READ MORE HERE

Harsher penalties for illegal racers and those who take the rap for others in traffic offences from June 30

A slew of amended traffic laws takes effect on June 30, when e-bike riders must also start registering for an online theory test.

READ MORE HERE