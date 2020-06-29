Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 29.

PAP has confidence in its candidate selection process, will look into Ivan Lim case after GE: PM Lee

PM Lee was responding to a question on Mr Ivan Lim, who has since withdrawn his candidacy following online allegations about his past behaviour.

READ MORE HERE

Election not about family disputes, PM Lee on brother Lee Hsien Yang joining PSP

The upcoming general election is not about family disputes, but about Singapore being at a very grave moment in its history, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

READ MORE HERE

PAP names Xie Yao Quan to replace Ivan Lim in its Jurong GRC team

Mr Xie, 35, is the head of healthcare redesign at Alexandra Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

PSP launches manifesto and election slogan - You Deserve Better

The party is contesting its first general election. It is fielding the largest opposition contingent to contest 24 seats in nine constituencies.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore GE2020: Follow ST live coverage on Nomination Day

To help readers stay on top of developments, all news reports and analyses on GE2020 are freely available to all.

READ MORE HERE

Overseas voters can vote in 10 cities, provisions for returning Singaporeans to vote

The Elections Department will also make arrangements for returning Singaporeans, who have to stay home for 14 days, to vote.

READ MORE HERE

202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

There are four Singaporeans and permanent residents and two work pass holders among the community cases.

READ MORE HERE

4 people died of dengue this month, with cases surpassing 13,500 this year

There are now 307 active clusters, with 102 designated as high risk with 10 or more people infected within 150m of each other within a two-week period.

READ MORE HERE

Behind the scenes of ChildAid 2020 - Virtually Yours

For the past few months, intense preparations have been underway for the virtual fund-raising performance organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times that will air on July 15.

READ MORE HERE

7 weeks' jail for ex-NUS student who photographed women showering on campus

On Feb 28, the Singaporean pleaded guilty to two counts of insulting a woman's modesty. Two criminal trespass charges were considered during sentencing.

READ MORE HERE