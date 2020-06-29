Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 29.
PAP has confidence in its candidate selection process, will look into Ivan Lim case after GE: PM Lee
PM Lee was responding to a question on Mr Ivan Lim, who has since withdrawn his candidacy following online allegations about his past behaviour.
Election not about family disputes, PM Lee on brother Lee Hsien Yang joining PSP
The upcoming general election is not about family disputes, but about Singapore being at a very grave moment in its history, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
PAP names Xie Yao Quan to replace Ivan Lim in its Jurong GRC team
Mr Xie, 35, is the head of healthcare redesign at Alexandra Hospital.
PSP launches manifesto and election slogan - You Deserve Better
The party is contesting its first general election. It is fielding the largest opposition contingent to contest 24 seats in nine constituencies.
Singapore GE2020: Follow ST live coverage on Nomination Day
Overseas voters can vote in 10 cities, provisions for returning Singaporeans to vote
The Elections Department will also make arrangements for returning Singaporeans, who have to stay home for 14 days, to vote.
202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community
There are four Singaporeans and permanent residents and two work pass holders among the community cases.
4 people died of dengue this month, with cases surpassing 13,500 this year
There are now 307 active clusters, with 102 designated as high risk with 10 or more people infected within 150m of each other within a two-week period.
Behind the scenes of ChildAid 2020 - Virtually Yours
For the past few months, intense preparations have been underway for the virtual fund-raising performance organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times that will air on July 15.
7 weeks' jail for ex-NUS student who photographed women showering on campus
On Feb 28, the Singaporean pleaded guilty to two counts of insulting a woman's modesty. Two criminal trespass charges were considered during sentencing.