Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 28, 2023

Ridout Road bungalow rentals: CPIB finds no corruption or wrongdoing by Shanmugam, Vivian
CPIB also found no preferential treatment was given to the ministers and their spouses.
Did Shanmugam and Vivian benefit from privileged info? 7 questions answered by Ridout Road probe
Two reports – one by the CPIB and the other by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean – have been submitted to Parliament.
Why are Singapore consumers still spending despite rising inflation and higher costs of living?
On big-ticket items like housing, buyers are holding firm despite fresh cooling measures.