Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 28, 2023

Updated
Published
5 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Ridout Road bungalow rentals: CPIB finds no corruption or wrongdoing by Shanmugam, Vivian

CPIB also found no preferential treatment was given to the ministers and their spouses.

READ MORE HERE

Did Shanmugam and Vivian benefit from privileged info? 7 questions answered by Ridout Road probe

Two reports – one by the CPIB and the other by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean – have been submitted to Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Why are Singapore consumers still spending despite rising inflation and higher costs of living?

On big-ticket items like housing, buyers are holding firm despite fresh cooling measures.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Cyclist crashes into mum, toddler at East Coast Park, and now, he’s not contactable

Both mother and daughter were hospitalised due to the accident.

READ MORE HERE

SIA chief Goh Choon Phong’s total annual pay jumps 86% to $6.7 million

Mr Goh’s compensation in the previous corresponding year was $3.6 million.

READ MORE HERE

Condo rents drop 0.6% in May while HDB rates rise for 35th month; fewer units leased

HDB rents rose 1.1 per cent in May, indicating resilient demand.

READ MORE HERE

Oil slicks spotted on East Coast Park’s shores

The National Environment Agency has since cleaned up the affected area.

READ MORE HERE

Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim faces 5 more charges of sexual offences against 3 women

Lim was charged on March 20 with one count of molestation.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore and US navies conclude bilateral exercise in Guam

It was the first time RSN fired the Mica anti-air missile.

READ MORE HERE

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi cancels Singapore concert and rest of world tour

His sold-out concert had been planned for July 25.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top