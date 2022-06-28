Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 28.

Lawrence Wong launches 'Forward S'pore' to set out road map for a society that 'benefits many, not a few'

He is calling on Singaporeans to offer ideas to shape the country's future.

4G ministers to engage Singaporeans in six areas to get views, update policies

The Forward Singapore exercise will seek views in areas such as jobs and housing. 

Son fought for his life, said father of Singapore toddler who died after getting Covid-19

"Today, my strong, brave son passed on to the next world after fighting for his life," Mr Farath Shba wrote on LinkedIn.

China slashes Covid-19 quarantine for international travellers in biggest shift so far

The new guidelines are the first update since May 2021.

Heartbreak can kill: Singapore doctors talk about broken heart syndrome

Did you know that happy occasions can also lead to broken heart syndrome?

Singapore Taxi Academy reaches end of the road

The centralised not-for-profit training centre for cabbies - has ceased operations, just short of its 20th anniversary.

Cycling: Tour de France to stage criterium race in Singapore on Oct 29-30

Sprint great Mark Cavendish spearheads the 32 elite cyclists heading here. 

P1 registration: Should I send my child to my alma mater or a nearby school?

Primary 1 registration for 2023 will open tomorrow. Look back at how a mum decided which school to send her child to and how she wondered if she had made a mistake about that.

Sporting Life: Artistic swimming has taught us a lesson about sport

The case of a US swimmer who fainted in the pool at the world championships triggered conversations across the globe on effort, fatigue and risk.

Man accused of raping woman after breaking into her apartment

He had told a police officer that he "accidentally slipped" into the alleged victim.

