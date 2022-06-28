Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 28.
Lawrence Wong launches 'Forward S'pore' to set out road map for a society that 'benefits many, not a few'
4G ministers to engage Singaporeans in six areas to get views, update policies
Son fought for his life, said father of Singapore toddler who died after getting Covid-19
"Today, my strong, brave son passed on to the next world after fighting for his life," Mr Farath Shba wrote on LinkedIn.
China slashes Covid-19 quarantine for international travellers in biggest shift so far
Heartbreak can kill: Singapore doctors talk about broken heart syndrome
Singapore Taxi Academy reaches end of the road
The centralised not-for-profit training centre for cabbies - has ceased operations, just short of its 20th anniversary.
Cycling: Tour de France to stage criterium race in Singapore on Oct 29-30
P1 registration: Should I send my child to my alma mater or a nearby school?
Primary 1 registration for 2023 will open tomorrow. Look back at how a mum decided which school to send her child to and how she wondered if she had made a mistake about that.
Sporting Life: Artistic swimming has taught us a lesson about sport
The case of a US swimmer who fainted in the pool at the world championships triggered conversations across the globe on effort, fatigue and risk.