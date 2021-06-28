Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 28.

MOH, expert call out claims by doctors on need to halt Covid-19 jabs for schoolboys

They said the benefits outweigh the risks, and pointed out that reports of a boy's death in the US did not state heart failure as a cause.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore businessman linked to alleged $1b fraud accused of cheating notable lawyers

The alleged victims include the general counsel for Temasek International Pek Siok Lan and criminal lawyer Sunil Sudheesan.

READ MORE HERE

4 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, all linked; 5 imported cases

The new cases take Singapore's total to 62,553.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Malaysia announces RM150 billion aid package for extended Covid-19 lockdown

The package is aimed at easing the financial load of Malaysians affected by the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Eng's Wantan Noodle's suspension over gastroenteritis outbreak involving 68 people lifted

Business can resume for the eatery at 287 Tanjong Katong Road from Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 swabbing begins for Henderson Crescent, Lengkok Bahru HDB residents

This move comes after four residents in Block 103 Henderson Crescent had tested positive for Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Marina View site launched for sale, bids below $1.508 billion will not be accepted

An unnamed developer had undertaken to bid at least $1.508 billion for it.

READ MORE HERE

Only half of respondents in S'pore Govt poll use 2-factor authentication for most online accounts

Most used 2FA for online banking accounts but only half did so for messaging apps, e-mail and social media accounts.

READ MORE HERE

SportSG settles lawsuit by parents over death of girl aged 6

The girl was found floating on her back and unconscious at the teaching pool of Kallang Basin Swimming Complex.

READ MORE HERE

Challenges, silver linings in raising newborns amid Covid-19 pandemic

Lack of social support and hygiene worries are among parents' concerns.

READ MORE HERE