Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 28.
MOH, expert call out claims by doctors on need to halt Covid-19 jabs for schoolboys
They said the benefits outweigh the risks, and pointed out that reports of a boy's death in the US did not state heart failure as a cause.
S'pore businessman linked to alleged $1b fraud accused of cheating notable lawyers
The alleged victims include the general counsel for Temasek International Pek Siok Lan and criminal lawyer Sunil Sudheesan.
4 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, all linked; 5 imported cases
The new cases take Singapore's total to 62,553.
Malaysia announces RM150 billion aid package for extended Covid-19 lockdown
The package is aimed at easing the financial load of Malaysians affected by the pandemic.
Eng's Wantan Noodle's suspension over gastroenteritis outbreak involving 68 people lifted
Business can resume for the eatery at 287 Tanjong Katong Road from Tuesday.
Covid-19 swabbing begins for Henderson Crescent, Lengkok Bahru HDB residents
This move comes after four residents in Block 103 Henderson Crescent had tested positive for Covid-19.
Marina View site launched for sale, bids below $1.508 billion will not be accepted
An unnamed developer had undertaken to bid at least $1.508 billion for it.
Only half of respondents in S'pore Govt poll use 2-factor authentication for most online accounts
Most used 2FA for online banking accounts but only half did so for messaging apps, e-mail and social media accounts.
SportSG settles lawsuit by parents over death of girl aged 6
The girl was found floating on her back and unconscious at the teaching pool of Kallang Basin Swimming Complex.
Challenges, silver linings in raising newborns amid Covid-19 pandemic
Lack of social support and hygiene worries are among parents' concerns.