Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 27, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Man cheated 62 victims from over 10 countries of $383k in one of S’pore’s largest rental scams

He continued with the scam even after being arrested – the first time on Feb 10, 2022 – and while out on bail twice.

‘Not up to govts to decide’: Chinese Premier Li Qiang dismisses calls for de-risking

The remark at a World Economic Forum meeting came amid growing momentum in Europe to reduce dependency on China.

Toa Payoh dengue cluster grows to 172 cases; total cases in S'pore down to 216

The National Environment Agency said the cluster has a 'relatively fast rate of transmission'.

Condo resale prices up 0.9% in May, more units sold as buyers turn to secondary market

The median unit price gap between new condo units and resale properties stood at 62.3 per cent in May.

Philippine police rescue over 1,000 alleged trafficking victims, including Singaporeans

Apart from Singaporeans, the alleged victims also included Chinese, Vietnamese and Malaysian nationals.

Singaporean businessman involved in Wirecard case jailed 12 months

The 67-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit criminal breach of trust, falsifying invoices and laundering the benefits of criminal conduct.

Jacky Cheung adds final two concerts in Singapore, bringing total to 11 shows

The Hong Kong Heavenly King has already sold out nine concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Police investigating after man uses pole to stop anti-bird netting installation at Fernvale block

Ang Mo Kio Town Council said the workers did not plan to install the netting outside the resident's unit.

Crypto.com to set up global R&D hub in Singapore to focus on blockchain, Web3 and AI

The lab is expected to accelerate the development of the digital asset industry and build the Web3 and fintech talent pool.

Exciting exercise: From brain-and-body workouts to gamified HIIT to vertical climbing

Unusual offerings at Sparkd, Exergame4D and Clmb keep workouts interesting.

