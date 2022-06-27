Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 27

Updated
Published
2 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 27.

No need to tighten Covid-19 measures for now but this cannot be ruled out: Lawrence Wong

All households will receive 10 ART kits from next month.

READ MORE HERE

Missing teen Felicia Teo: Man discharged for murder but expected to plead guilty to leaving corpse

He was given discharge not amounting to acquittal for the murder charge while his alleged accomplice is still at large.

READ MORE HERE

Up to 50 new mobile vaccination sites to open; all can walk in for Covid-19 jabs

Expansion of neighbourhood sites comes amid uptick in infections driven by newer Omicron sub-variants.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Should you take a Covid-19 booster jab even after getting infected?

Singaporeans should still take their Covid-19 booster jabs even if they have been previously infected with the virus, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

READ MORE HERE

How bad is China's manufacturing exodus?

China's Covid-19 policy disruptions add to pressures from rising labour costs and worsening Sino-US trade tensions.

READ MORE HERE

G-7 touts $831 billion global infrastructure plan to rival China's

Unlike China's state-run BRI, the proposed G-7 funding would depend largely on private companies.

READ MORE HERE

Asean envoy appeals to Myanmar junta to spare Suu Kyi jail

Suu Kyi, who has been accused of at least 20 crimes since a coup against her elected government last year, is in solitary confinement.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean pianist Wang Congyu attains the title of Steinway Artist

Steinway Artists are chosen to perform on Steinway pianos exclusively.

READ MORE HERE

Tutor sexually abused 8 kids, including children with special needs; jailed 45 years

Two of the girls were five years old when they were raped.

READ MORE HERE

Two activists among those under probe for public assemblies outside Changi Prison

Police say Kirsten Han's and Rocky Howe's mobile phones were seized for forensic examination as part of probe.

READ MORE HERE

