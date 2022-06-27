Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 27.
No need to tighten Covid-19 measures for now but this cannot be ruled out: Lawrence Wong
All households will receive 10 ART kits from next month.
Missing teen Felicia Teo: Man discharged for murder but expected to plead guilty to leaving corpse
He was given discharge not amounting to acquittal for the murder charge while his alleged accomplice is still at large.
Up to 50 new mobile vaccination sites to open; all can walk in for Covid-19 jabs
Expansion of neighbourhood sites comes amid uptick in infections driven by newer Omicron sub-variants.
askST: Should you take a Covid-19 booster jab even after getting infected?
Singaporeans should still take their Covid-19 booster jabs even if they have been previously infected with the virus, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.
How bad is China's manufacturing exodus?
China's Covid-19 policy disruptions add to pressures from rising labour costs and worsening Sino-US trade tensions.
G-7 touts $831 billion global infrastructure plan to rival China's
Unlike China's state-run BRI, the proposed G-7 funding would depend largely on private companies.
Asean envoy appeals to Myanmar junta to spare Suu Kyi jail
Suu Kyi, who has been accused of at least 20 crimes since a coup against her elected government last year, is in solitary confinement.
Singaporean pianist Wang Congyu attains the title of Steinway Artist
Steinway Artists are chosen to perform on Steinway pianos exclusively.
Tutor sexually abused 8 kids, including children with special needs; jailed 45 years
Two of the girls were five years old when they were raped.
Two activists among those under probe for public assemblies outside Changi Prison
Police say Kirsten Han's and Rocky Howe's mobile phones were seized for forensic examination as part of probe.