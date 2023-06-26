Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 26, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore factory output sees biggest drop since November 2019 as output shrinks 10.8% in May

The key electronics cluster was the worst performer, with output falling 23 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Russia seeks calm after aborted mutiny, West sees cracks in Putin's power

Confusion over the weekend’s extraordinary events has left governments groping for answers.

READ MORE HERE

Circle Line services resume normal operations on Tuesday, over three weeks ahead of schedule

LTA had earlier told passengers to expect delays when precautionary and maintenance works were carried out to strengthen the tunnel.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Woman in fatal maid abuse case jailed 3 more years for telling son-in-law to get rid of CCTV footage

Prema S. Naraynasamy instigated her son-in-law, then a police officer, to dismantle the recorder from the camera.

READ MORE HERE

Japan’s theme park ticket prices to breach $100; JR Passes will also soon cost more

Those who visit during holidays and weekends will have to pay the highest ticket prices.

READ MORE HERE

Non-compete clauses in job contracts: Are they enforceable?

Employers must be able to show they have legitimate business interests to protect.

READ MORE HERE

Woman’s wedding ends in hospital stay after she’s diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease

There is no cure for the disease, but treatments to manage the condition are available.

READ MORE HERE

Police investigate 312 suspected scammers, money mules involved in over 1,200 cases

The victims reportedly lost more than $6 million in these scams.

READ MORE HERE

Man, 78, charged with confining 12-year-old girl in toilet, trying to get her to perform sex act

The incident occurred at a Bukit Panjang community club toilet on Feb 1.

READ MORE HERE

Slacker’s guide to a beach vacation in Desaru: Food, family fun and foiling

Located less than 100km from Singapore, the beach destination is very accessible, thanks to a ferry connection.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top