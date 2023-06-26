Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 26, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore factory output sees biggest drop since November 2019 as output shrinks 10.8% in May
The key electronics cluster was the worst performer, with output falling 23 per cent.
Russia seeks calm after aborted mutiny, West sees cracks in Putin's power
Confusion over the weekend’s extraordinary events has left governments groping for answers.
Circle Line services resume normal operations on Tuesday, over three weeks ahead of schedule
LTA had earlier told passengers to expect delays when precautionary and maintenance works were carried out to strengthen the tunnel.
Woman in fatal maid abuse case jailed 3 more years for telling son-in-law to get rid of CCTV footage
Prema S. Naraynasamy instigated her son-in-law, then a police officer, to dismantle the recorder from the camera.
Japan’s theme park ticket prices to breach $100; JR Passes will also soon cost more
Those who visit during holidays and weekends will have to pay the highest ticket prices.
Non-compete clauses in job contracts: Are they enforceable?
Woman’s wedding ends in hospital stay after she’s diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease
There is no cure for the disease, but treatments to manage the condition are available.
Police investigate 312 suspected scammers, money mules involved in over 1,200 cases
Man, 78, charged with confining 12-year-old girl in toilet, trying to get her to perform sex act
Slacker’s guide to a beach vacation in Desaru: Food, family fun and foiling
Located less than 100km from Singapore, the beach destination is very accessible, thanks to a ferry connection.