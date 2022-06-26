Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 26

First-timers have good chance to book BTO flat as 40% of applicants invited to do so decline: HDB

Four in 10 BTO projects in 2020 and 2021 had application rates of 1.7 or lower, meaning that each unit only has 1.7 applicants or fewer vying for it.

Bumper harvest, cheap durians see fans queueing at stalls across Singapore

The deluge of small durians has been linked to profuse flowering in Johor farms.

Kidney transplants in Singapore hit by Covid-19 even as wait list grows

The number of transplants has fallen over the past two years, even as the waiting time for a donor kidney grows longer.

Brain cancer patient treated with off-label drug frets over costs when insurance coverage stops in April 2023

It is due to a ruling that IPs will not be allowed to pay for treatments if drugs used are not on the approved list for that particular cancer.

Banks have duty to protect vulnerable customers

Here are 12 “red flags” that should put banks on alert when elderly customers turn up to undertake transactions.

When dogs - and smoking - are allowed in flats, but cats are banned

I was expecting howls of injustice to erupt online from cat lovers. My ears had pricked up when HDB flat owners were recently allowed to continue adopting larger mixed-breed and K9 dogs, says ST's Denise Chong.

Umno seeks united front as polls loom

Members of both factions have met twice to hash out issues such as food security and cost of living.

Football: Lion City Sailors leave no stone unturned in getting the right foreign signings

They look at their needs, analyse their options clinically, fork out big sums for quality players and pay them well.

6 vegetarian-friendly places to spend CDC vouchers

You do not have to be a vegetarian to enjoy a hearty plant-based meal.

Canadian gold miners find rare mummified baby woolly mammoth

The animal is believed to be female and would have died during the Ice Age.

