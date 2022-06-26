Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, June 26.
First-timers have good chance to book BTO flat as 40% of applicants invited to do so decline: HDB
Four in 10 BTO projects in 2020 and 2021 had application rates of 1.7 or lower, meaning that each unit only has 1.7 applicants or fewer vying for it.
Bumper harvest, cheap durians see fans queueing at stalls across Singapore
Kidney transplants in Singapore hit by Covid-19 even as wait list grows
The number of transplants has fallen over the past two years, even as the waiting time for a donor kidney grows longer.
Brain cancer patient treated with off-label drug frets over costs when insurance coverage stops in April 2023
It is due to a ruling that IPs will not be allowed to pay for treatments if drugs used are not on the approved list for that particular cancer.
Banks have duty to protect vulnerable customers
Here are 12 “red flags” that should put banks on alert when elderly customers turn up to undertake transactions.
When dogs - and smoking - are allowed in flats, but cats are banned
I was expecting howls of injustice to erupt online from cat lovers. My ears had pricked up when HDB flat owners were recently allowed to continue adopting larger mixed-breed and K9 dogs, says ST's Denise Chong.
Umno seeks united front as polls loom
Members of both factions have met twice to hash out issues such as food security and cost of living.
Football: Lion City Sailors leave no stone unturned in getting the right foreign signings
They look at their needs, analyse their options clinically, fork out big sums for quality players and pay them well.