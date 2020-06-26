Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 26.
Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan will not contest election, to retire from politics
Mr Khaw entered politics in 2001, and is well-known for having tackled thorny issues across various ministries.
Workers' Party confirms Aljunied GRC slate; introduces second batch of candidates
Party chairman Sylvia Lim will be part of the Aljunied team. There had been speculation that she might be fielded in a different constituency.
PAP unveils final batch of candidates, including Singapore's first woman brigadier-general
With this round of introductions, the PAP has unveiled 27 new faces in all for the upcoming polls.
PSP unveils full list of 24 candidates; no Lee Hsien Yang for now
Party chief Tan Cheng Bock, however, added: "Let me remind you, in politics, change can happen."
Masagos responds to criticism of Ivan Lim, says candidates will have to prove themselves
Mr Lim was accused of elitist behaviour during a military exercise and being arrogant, among other criticisms that have surfaced online.
219 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community
Five Singaporeans or permanent residents are among the new cases.
Why Covid-19 deaths are down but case numbers are up in America
This can be partly attributed to better medical treatment of patients, says US correspondent Charissa Yong.
Mandatory treatment order not recommended for woman caught on video not wearing a mask at Sun Plaza
She had earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of harassment, using criminal force on a policewoman and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.
Three times more phishing attacks in Singapore in 2019, twice as many during Covid-19 pandemic
There were 47,500 cases of phishing here last year compared with 16,100 cases in 2018, said the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore.
Mobile app for comparing grocery prices at supermarkets launched nationwide
More than 4,000 grocery items from 278 supermarkets are now on the app.