Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 25, 2023

Moscow’s security measures still in place after Wagner mutiny
The anti-terrorist regime was introduced in Moscow on Saturday, as Prigozhin’s forces appeared to advance on the capital.
Wagner mutiny: Bloody showdown averted but conflict not over between Putin and critics
Russia's deal with Wagner chief Prigozhin to stand down his troops has exposed Mr Putin’s weakness.
Car driver arrested after fatal accident involving 59-year-old e-biker in Yishun
SCDF paramedics conducted CPR on the rider for 15 minutes before he was taken to hospital where he subsequently died.
‘Wish upon the stars’ festival returns to Chinatown after half a century
Taylor Swift adds 3 dates to her Singapore concert, bringing total to 6 shows
How much less are women paid than men?
The fact that women work in sectors consistently undervalued – such as healthcare, education and elder care – contributes to pay gaps.
Botanic Gardens’ heritage museum reopens with new exhibits, installations highlighting S’pore’s green history
No more pantry envy – work-life balance, job security matter more in tech winter
Fun With Kids: Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, kintsugi art, Diary Of A Rich Kid books
Parents and kids from five years old can get up close with the majestic horses at The Singapore Turf Club.
Pyramids, pharaohs, museums and temples: A tour of Egypt’s treasures
Take a trip into the country’s storied past through its architecture, landmarks and more.