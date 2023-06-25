Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 25, 2023

Moscow’s security measures still in place after Wagner mutiny

The anti-terrorist regime was introduced in Moscow on Saturday, as Prigozhin’s forces appeared to advance on the capital.

Wagner mutiny: Bloody showdown averted but conflict not over between Putin and critics

Russia's deal with Wagner chief Prigozhin to stand down his troops has exposed Mr Putin’s weakness.

Car driver arrested after fatal accident involving 59-year-old e-biker in Yishun

SCDF paramedics conducted CPR on the rider for 15 minutes before he was taken to hospital where he subsequently died.

‘Wish upon the stars’ festival returns to Chinatown after half a century

The long-forgotten Chinese festival was once bigger than Chinese New Year here.

Taylor Swift adds 3 dates to her Singapore concert, bringing total to 6 shows

Ticket prices start at $108, with VIP packages also available.

How much less are women paid than men?

The fact that women work in sectors consistently undervalued – such as healthcare, education and elder care – contributes to pay gaps.

Botanic Gardens’ heritage museum reopens with new exhibits, installations highlighting S’pore’s green history

The reopening of the museum coincides with the annual heritage festival.

No more pantry envy – work-life balance, job security matter more in tech winter

Is it time to scale back on big tech's culture of incentives?

Fun With Kids: Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, kintsugi art, Diary Of A Rich Kid books

Parents and kids from five years old can get up close with the majestic horses at The Singapore Turf Club.

Pyramids, pharaohs, museums and temples: A tour of Egypt’s treasures

Take a trip into the country’s storied past through its architecture, landmarks and more.

