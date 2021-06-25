Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 25.
117 people fined for breaching Covid-19 curbs; Orchard Hotel ordered to suspend bookings
The hotel was ordered to suspend bookings until July 24 after 11 people gathered in a room for a birthday celebration.
Majority community in S'pore should do its part by being sensitive to minorities' needs: Lawrence Wong
He also noted recent worrying incidents that have caused Singaporeans to consider the state of its racial harmony.
15 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 3 unlinked
There are 20 confirmed cases as at Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 62,513.
'Like it had been hit by a missile': Desperate search for survivors in Miami condo collapse
Search crews were trying to tunnel to different floors and find spaces where survivors might be.
Tech companies to help religious organisations in Singapore fight online radicalisation
The project aims to equip the organisations with skills to broaden their online presence and facilitate sensitive discourse in the digital sphere.
Israel requires masks indoors again as Delta variant drives up cases
Infections more than quadrupled this week to 138 after outbreaks at two schools.
SIA, Scoot passengers can opt to offset their share of carbon emissions
They can buy carbon offsets linked to pro-green projects in Indonesia, India and Nepal.
Woman sentenced to nearly 7 years' jail for taking more than $1.4m from company and friend
She used the money to go on holidays and gamble at local and regional casinos.
S'pore factory output jumps 30% in May, in seventh straight month of growth
Achievement exceeds 24.1 per cent growth forecast by economists polled by Bloomberg.
Sporting Life: First comes first serves in quest for No. 24
If Serena Williams wants to win her 24th Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon, she has to find her signature serve.