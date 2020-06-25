Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 25.

Covid-19 testing to be extended to those aged 13 and above with acute respiratory infection from July 1

MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak also clarified that there are no plans to lower the Dorscon level just yet.

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong to retire from politics after 44 years as MP

Mr Goh, who was prime minister from 1990 to 2004, announced his decision in a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

PAP introduces most senior crop of election candidates so far, including former IMDA chief

Former IMDA chief executive Tan Kiat How and former Community Chest managing director Ng Ling Ling were among the candidates.

WP's Low Thia Khiang, Chen Show Mao and Png Eng Huat will not contest GE2020

WP chief Pritam Singh said the move would allow the party to broaden its leadership base and also remain in touch with the ground as Singapore’s population changes.

Workers' Party announces it will contest 4 GRCs and 2 SMCs

They will defend their seats in Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC, and field candidates to contest Marine Parade GRC, Sengkang GRC, East Coast GRC and Punggol West SMC.

113 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 5 in the community

A Singaporean is among the five cases in the community.

Singapore studying the feasibility, reliability of saliva tests for Covid-19

Saliva testing is already administered in places such as Hong Kong, Japan and the US as it is non-invasive and less uncomfortable compared with nasal swab tests.

Singapore residents can each get two free reusable masks from Monday

The masks can be collected from any of some 1,200 vending machines at bus interchanges, community centres/clubs and residents' committee centres.

Seven people fined for breaching Covid-19 circuit breaker measures in Robertson Quay incident

They each pleaded guilty to one count of breaching circuit breaker measures by meeting at least one person from a different household for "chatting and drinks".

Satellite images show new Chinese structures near site of border clash with India

India says the area where the structures have sprung up are on its side of the poorly defined, undemarcated Line of Actual Control or the de facto border between the two Asian giants.

