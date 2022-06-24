Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 24

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 24.

S'pore factory output jumps 13.8% in May as chip demand surges

May's growth blew past the 5.5% rise forecast by analysts as semiconductor output jumped 45.6%.

More travellers report missing luggage upon arrival in S'pore due to issues at origin airports: Sats

Some travellers also reported having to wait longer to collect their luggage after arrival.

Extra $3 surcharge for taxi rides from Changi Airport extended until end-2022

Taxi rides cost an additional $8 every day from 5pm to 11.59pm, and an additional $6 at all other times.

Vaccinations more than halved potential global Covid-19 death toll: Lancet study

Researchers estimated that 31.4 million people would have died if no one had been vaccinated in the first year since December 2020.

Mystery deepens over fate of Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant

A spokesman representing the restaurant said the company had always used the word "capsized", not "sank".

Baby found in squalid flat during recent drug bust; mother was abusing Ice near him

Baby was later brought back to the police station by officers who then provided childcare necessities like milk powder.

Thailand ends Covid-19 restrictions on bars, scraps mask mandate

The wearing of masks is now voluntary nationwide.

8 linked to DBS phishing scams charged with disclosing Singpass details, duping banks

The Singpass details were used by criminals to open bank accounts and launder criminal proceeds from the scams.

Man arrested after allegedly attacking 2 people with knife at Yishun

The police said the victims were conscious when taken to hospital.

EV road trip to Penang and back in 3 electric cars: It's a race against time

The three EVs are an MG 5 Exclusive station wagon, a Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor and an Audi e-tron S Sportback.

