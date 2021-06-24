Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 24.

S'pore to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination, daily doses given to be nearly doubled to 80,000

MOH expects to add another 500,000 new slots in the next few days for people making their first dose appointments.

S'pore on track to raise dining in group limit from 2 to 5 from mid-July

This is in tandem with the ramping up of the vaccination programme and regular testing of workers in higher-risk settings.

Larger gatherings, Covid-19 testing in lieu of SHN for those vaccinated on the cards

Larger gatherings of vaccinated people could be on the cards, and more foreign workers will be allowed to enter Singapore for work.

S'pore may get non-mRNA Novavax Covid-19 vaccine before year-end

Novavax uses a laboratory-made version of the Sars-CoV-2 spike protein to stimulate an immune response.

No cases of Delta Plus Covid-19 variant detected in S'pore

The task force will continue to keep a look out and monitor the Covid-19 situation here.

Each household in S'pore to get one oximeter to monitor blood oxygen levels

The device checks the oxygen level in the blood and can help detect early signs of a deterioration in health.

Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies at 61

Reports citing sources close to the family say Mr Aquino died of complications from a lingering lung illness.

14 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 2 unlinked

Of the other 12 linked cases, 11 were already quarantined, while one was detected through surveillance.

Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim hit with 105 more charges; bail raised to $4m

They are in addition to 25 forgery-related charges filed against the 79-year-old former oil tycoon.

Olympics: Tokyo Games to be broadcast on Mediacorp meWatch's 14 channels

Singtel customers can also catch the action for free while StarHub is in discussions to finalise the carriage deal.

