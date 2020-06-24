Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 24.
Singapore GE2020: ELD calls on political parties to follow safe distancing measures, set good example
Candidates cannot remove their masks for taking photos, or solely for talking to others.
Singapore GE2020: New constituency political broadcasts to air from July 3 to 7
Each candidate will get three minutes to speak for these constituency-based broadcasts.
Singapore GE2020: PAP unveils first slate of candidates for July 10 general election
The party is bringing in "more new faces from different segments of society", said DPM Heng.
Singapore GE2020: WP releases video featuring 12 likely candidates, including Lee Li Lian and Nicole Seah
Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang, who had a bad fall in April, was also featured in the video, though he did not speak.
GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election
Get the latest news on Singapore's general election.
GE2020: Lee Hsien Yang joins Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party but mum on whether will contest July 10 election
Asked if he would be standing for elections, Mr Lee replied: "When I'm ready to disclose that, you will find out."
Singapore GE2020: Peoples Voice party to contest Punggol West SMC and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC
Party secretary-general and founder Lim Tean said the party has many candidates but decided on the two constituencies to avoid clashing with other opposition parties.
191 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in the community
Two of the new community cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents while five are work pass holders.
4 long weekends in Singapore in 2021, 3 fewer than this year
Time to mark your calendars?
The Life List: South Korean and Japanese reality and variety shows remade by Hollywood
The global popularity of South Korean pop culture - the so-called Korean Wave - has not been lost on Hollywood.