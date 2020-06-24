Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 24.

Singapore GE2020: ELD calls on political parties to follow safe distancing measures, set good example

Candidates cannot remove their masks for taking photos, or solely for talking to others.

Singapore GE2020: New constituency political broadcasts to air from July 3 to 7

Each candidate will get three minutes to speak for these constituency-based broadcasts.

Singapore GE2020: PAP unveils first slate of candidates for July 10 general election

The party is bringing in "more new faces from different segments of society", said DPM Heng.

Singapore GE2020: WP releases video featuring 12 likely candidates, including Lee Li Lian and Nicole Seah

Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang, who had a bad fall in April, was also featured in the video, though he did not speak.

GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election

Get the latest news on Singapore's general election.

GE2020: Lee Hsien Yang joins Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party but mum on whether will contest July 10 election

Asked if he would be standing for elections, Mr Lee replied: "When I'm ready to disclose that, you will find out."

Singapore GE2020: Peoples Voice party to contest Punggol West SMC and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

Party secretary-general and founder Lim Tean said the party has many candidates but decided on the two constituencies to avoid clashing with other opposition parties.

191 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in the community

Two of the new community cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents while five are work pass holders.

4 long weekends in Singapore in 2021, 3 fewer than this year

Time to mark your calendars?

The Life List: South Korean and Japanese reality and variety shows remade by Hollywood

The global popularity of South Korean pop culture - the so-called Korean Wave - has not been lost on Hollywood.

