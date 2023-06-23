Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 23, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Singapore core and headline inflation eases in May to rise 4.7 per cent and 5.1 per cent

MAS and MTI said core inflation is expected to moderate further in the second half of 2023.

READ MORE HERE

8,500 phishing cases in S'pore in 2022; more than 80% spoofed a bank or financial service

The number of reported cases is more than twice the figure in 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Tanjong Pagar structure collapse: Worker killed was walking on path outside worksite

Mr Vinoth Kumar was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was pulled out from the rubble.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

First supermoon this year will light up Singapore’s skies on July 3

The buck moon will be about 362,000km from the Earth at its nearest point.

READ MORE HERE

‘Terrified’ but he went on Titan submersible with dad for Father’s Day: Teen’s aunt

At 19, Suleman Dawood was the youngest of five people on board the Titan submersible.

READ MORE HERE

Boy, 17, charged with instigating girl, then 16, to bury body of baby in yard in 2021

The boy was also charged with having sex with a 15-year-old girl in an HDB unit in July 2020.

READ MORE HERE

‘They’re not insects!’: Isopods grow in popularity as pets in Singapore

Enthusiasts say there was a spike in interest in these creatures during the Covid-19 period.

READ MORE HERE

Johor chief minister pledges to resolve issues at two border crossings with Singapore by September

He said Johor remains committed to improving the services at the two CIQ complexes.

READ MORE HERE

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing issues challenge to Taylor Swift fans

Swift fans asked for a school holiday on the dates she is scheduled to perform here in March 2024.

READ MORE HERE

CPR literacy: Little room for ignorance on a matter of life and death

Singapore has made much progress in training residents to perform CPR and use a defibrillator, but more can be done, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top