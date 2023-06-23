Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 23, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore core and headline inflation eases in May to rise 4.7 per cent and 5.1 per cent
MAS and MTI said core inflation is expected to moderate further in the second half of 2023.
8,500 phishing cases in S'pore in 2022; more than 80% spoofed a bank or financial service
Tanjong Pagar structure collapse: Worker killed was walking on path outside worksite
Mr Vinoth Kumar was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was pulled out from the rubble.
First supermoon this year will light up Singapore’s skies on July 3
‘Terrified’ but he went on Titan submersible with dad for Father’s Day: Teen’s aunt
At 19, Suleman Dawood was the youngest of five people on board the Titan submersible.
Boy, 17, charged with instigating girl, then 16, to bury body of baby in yard in 2021
The boy was also charged with having sex with a 15-year-old girl in an HDB unit in July 2020.
‘They’re not insects!’: Isopods grow in popularity as pets in Singapore
Enthusiasts say there was a spike in interest in these creatures during the Covid-19 period.
Johor chief minister pledges to resolve issues at two border crossings with Singapore by September
Education Minister Chan Chun Sing issues challenge to Taylor Swift fans
Swift fans asked for a school holiday on the dates she is scheduled to perform here in March 2024.
CPR literacy: Little room for ignorance on a matter of life and death
Singapore has made much progress in training residents to perform CPR and use a defibrillator, but more can be done, says the writer.