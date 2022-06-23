Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 23

1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 23.

 

S'pore core inflation jumps to 13-year high of 3.6% in May amid rising food prices

Core inflation is expected to pick up further in the coming months before moderating towards the end of the year.

S'pore unlikely to roll back Covid-19 rules due to wave driven by Omicron subvariants: Experts

They say the country is in a good position to deal with the next wave.

Two toddlers rescued from fire in Marsiling; 60 residents evacuated

SCDF said that it was alerted to the fire at 218 Marsiling Crescent around 10.40pm on Wednesday.

MOM raising safety officer requirements for worksites, reviewing penalty system

The review comes as the 27th workplace fatality this year was reported on Wednesday.

Court allows Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh to leave S'pore for cancer treatment

She will have to pay additional cash bail of $30,000 and provide full details of her travel itinerary to her investigation officer.

Singapore regulator MAS vows to be 'unrelentingly hard' on crypto

MAS' chief fintech officer also questioned the value of private cryptocurrencies.

US recession will drag Asia's growth but the region may avoid a sharp downturn, analysts say

Chances are that Singapore and most Asian economies will avoid a deep and prolonged downturn, writes senior correspondent Ovais Subhani.

Singapore Red Cross pledges $50,000 to support Afghanistan earthquake victims

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake destroyed hundreds of homes in Afghanistan's south-eastern provinces.

US artistic swimmer faints, coach rescues her from bottom of pool at World C'ships

Her coach plunged in to save her 'because the lifeguards weren't doing it'.

Pop-ups are back and more immersive than ever

With experiential retail the new buzzword, fashion and beauty brands are trying to outdo one another with lavish pop-up concepts to court customers.

