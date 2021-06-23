Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 23.
SHN cut to 14 days for travellers from high-risk areas, but additional Covid-19 rapid tests a must
While there's increased transmissibility, MOH found no evidence new variants of concern have longer incubation periods.
S'pore to get batch of Covid-19 jabs called Comirnaty; same as Pfizer's: MOH
The shots will be labelled as Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty in health records here.
Terror threat to S'pore remains high, self-radicalised individuals the primary threat
Since 2015, 44 out of 54 individuals dealt with under the ISA for terror-related conduct were self-radicalised.
Delta Plus, a potentially deadlier Covid-19 variant, causing concern in India
The new variant has also been found in many other countries including the US, Britain and Portugal.
13 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 3 unlinked
Of the 10 linked cases, eight were already quarantined, while the other two were detected through surveillance.
Hong Kong's Apple Daily to end publication on June 24 following arrests of staff
Earlier in the day, police arrested a 55-year-old columnist in a national security probe.
S'pore, Vietnam looking at easing travel curbs for business and leisure
However, such plans will depend on how fast Vietnam can vaccinate its population against Covid-19.
S'pore govt to spend $3.8b on ICT, including school auto-marking system
The AI automated marking system is planned to be done first for certain English language assignments.
S'pore professional gamers suspended for match-fixing, betting against own team in regional tournament
One of the players was found to have made $3,000 worth of illegal bets against his own team.
CEO of SBS Transit Downtown Line allegedly failed to give way while driving before accident
Alex Goei Beng Guan is now accused of two offences under the Road Traffic Act.