Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 23.
Singapore General Election 2020: Singaporeans will go to the polls on July 10
Nomination Day will be on Tuesday, June 30, with the minimum of nine days to campaign before Cooling-off Day on July 9.
Singapore GE2020: 15 ways the general election on July 10 will differ from past polls
There will be four more elected MPs in Parliament, with the number of seats increasing from 89 to 93 seats in the upcoming election.
Singapore GE2020: What are the hot seats to watch this election
The newly formed Sengkang GRC is one of them.
Singapore GE: Election will be ‘like no other’ not just because of Covid-19, but important issues at stake, says PM Lee
In a televised address, Mr Lee set out why he has advised President Halimah Yacob to dissolve Parliament and issue the Writ of Election.
Singapore GE2020: Live blog
Get the latest news on Singapore's general election.
The Big Story: S'poreans will go to the polls on July 10; how will PAP, WP fare in GE2020?
News editor Zakir Hussain on what stood out the most for him in PM Lee's speech, and whether it is a good time to call an election now amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Singapore GE: Which constituency will you be in for the coming election?
How would the latest changes in electoral boundaries affect you? Find out now.
New safety measures for S'pore GE: What voters need to know
Find out what's being done to keep voters and election officials safe amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
119 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in community
The new community cases include a Singapore permanent resident and two work pass holders.
Flash floods after heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning
PUB said the first flash flood was reported at 8.30am.