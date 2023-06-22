Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 22, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Site for homes, office spaces up for sale as next phase of Jurong Lake District kicks off
Family of missing Singaporean sailor cling to hope for his safe return
“Everything is just so hard to believe. A lot of things are still up in the air,” said the sailor’s elder brother.
Rescue efforts for missing Titanic submersible captivate worldwide audience
Moon, Mars and Venus in triangular formation tonight in Singapore’s western sky
Viewers will be able to obscure the entire sighting with three fingers on an outstretched arm.
Sengkang Town Council flagged for S&CC arrears management in MND report
Two town councils that had previously been rated amber improved to green in the latest report.
Jokowi declares 5-day weekend to get Indonesians spending
Indonesians are getting additional leave days around the Eid al-Adha holiday on June 29.
Restaurant explosion kills 31 in north-west China
Man broke into NTU dorm rooms where women slept; offender had committed similar offence in 2016
Muhammad Shahrin Mohd Shah had 10 house-breaking charges and one for obstructing the course of justice taken into consideration during his sentencing.
Blockchain payments firm Ripple gets in-principle approval from MAS for payment licence
This will allow the group’s Singapore entity to offer digital payment token products and services in the Republic.
In neighbourly fashion: 3 Malaysian style brands Singaporeans love
When it comes to style and sartorial preferences, Singapore and Malaysia share more than just a border.