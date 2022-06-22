Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 22

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 22.

MAS grants in-principle approvals to crypto firms Crypto.com, Genesis, Sparrow

This brings the total number of licences and in-principle approvals granted the past two years to 14.

READ MORE HERE

At least 900 killed in overnight Afghanistan earthquake: Minister

Photographs on social media showed several heavily damaged mud houses in remote rural areas.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-Desaru ferry services to start operating from July 7

Tickets and schedules will be made available online from June 30.

READ MORE HERE

COE prices end higher, with premiums for big cars crossing $100k for second tender in a row

The price for smaller cars and less powerful EVs also went up by 1.6 per cent to $74,989.

READ MORE HERE

Heavy traffic at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints expected for rest of June: ICA

The number of travellers last weekend rose to 278,000 per day from 267,000 the previous weekend.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for S'porean who was student of top UK university when he admitted to making voyeuristic videos

Colin Chua Yi Jin, now 24, was sentenced to a year's jail and given a fine of $2,500.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What are the warning signs my dengue infection may become severe?

Singapore has entered the traditional peak dengue season, which lasts from June to October.

READ MORE HERE

Movie theatres in S'pore woo audiences back with Love Cinema campaign; GV taking over Bugis+ space

In August, the space at The Cathay building will be taken over by indie cinema The Projector.

READ MORE HERE

Don't Worry, Be Happy actor Khaironi Salleh dies at 58

The senior cameraman at Mediacorp played petrol kiosk employee Ali in the comedy series.

READ MORE HERE

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Singapore recently confirmed an imported case of monkeypox here. Most people with healthy immune systems are likely to dodge severe illness, but there are two high-risk groups.

READ MORE HERE

