Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 22.
$2.2b in JSS payouts to support wages of more than 2m workers from June 30
Sectors that are significantly affected by Covid-19 restrictions from May 16 to July 11 will receive 50% support for this period.
30 years' jail for woman who starved and tortured Myanmar maid to death
"Words cannot adequately describe the abject cruelty of the accused's appalling conduct," said the judge.
49-year-old HDB terraced house in Whampoa sold for record $1.268 million
It overtook the previous top spot of $1.258m set by a five-room flat in The Pinnacle @ Duxton.
18 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 15 in community
Five of the community cases are currently unlinked.
Chip giant GlobalFoundries to build $5.4b plant in S'pore, add 1,000 high-value jobs
About 95% of these jobs will be high-value roles such as process technicians and engineers.
More than 4,500 diners reminded to return trays as dining in resumes at food centres
It is mandatory for diners to return their trays and clear their table of litter from June 1.
French woman goes on trial for killing stepdad-turned-husband who repeatedly raped her
Valerie Bacot said she wanted to make sure her daughter would not suffer the same fate that she had.
PSP takes up Shanmugam's challenge to debate Ceca and foreign employment policies
PSP would be asking questions related to the number of employment passes, S passes and work passes issued from 2005 to 2020.
Two sports betting venues in Chinatown and Rochor shut after visits by Covid-19 patient
The venues will be closed until further notice and employees who were on duty have been advised to stay home.
Docs warn of spin cyclists ending up in hospital with extreme physical exertion
There has been a surge in patients suffering from exertional rhabdomyolysis.