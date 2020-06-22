Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 22.

MRT network expansion plans to be delayed, will still reach 360km by early 2030s: Khaw Boon Wan

Singapore's current rail network spans about 230km.

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

A work pass holder is the only community case on Monday.

New licensing conditions for employment agencies from Oct 1 to ensure they consider Singaporeans fairly

MOM added that agencies with good hiring practices will be chosen as "placement partners".

ERP to stay free for another month until at least July 26

The first review of ERP rates by the LTA after the circuit breaker period showed that road conditions did not warrant road charges to be reinstituted.

Jail, caning for doctor who assaulted girlfriend, causing multiple facial fractures

Clarence Teo Shun Jie was also fined $4,000.

NTUC Enterprise rolls out $50 million support package

Prices of 100 NTUC FairPrice housebrand items will be frozen until the end of the year.

South Korea says for first time it is battling 'second wave' of coronavirus

KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said it had become clear that a holiday weekend in early May marked the beginning of a new wave of infections.

Shanmugam says he's glad WP will stand with Govt on foreign ties, asks Pritam if he thinks Alfian's views still merit support

This is the latest in an exchange that began when Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng criticised Mr Singh for speaking in support of Mr Alfian earlier this month.

Singaporeans donate $90 million in first five months of 2020, equal to whole of last year's donations

More than 13,300 people also signed up to volunteer through Giving.sg during the first five months of the year.

Singapore authors put an eco spin on chilli crab and horror films

The cultural intersects with the environmental in a new essay collection.

