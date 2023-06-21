Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 21, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Govt ratchets up supply of private homes for second half of 2023, bumping total to 10-year high
The total confirmed supply for 2023 is nearly 50 per cent higher than the supply in 2022.
13,000 parents to receive $3,000 Baby Support Grant payout by July in S’pore
“We are configuring the IT systems to arrange for earlier payouts to parents,” Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah said on her social media pages.
SPH Media files police report after potential offences flagged in circulation data probe
SPH Media circulation saga: 8 key findings and what went wrong
SPH overstated its daily circulation numbers, among other findings, a report by its audit and risk committee showed.
DBS, OCBC, Citibank and Swiss Life fined a total of $3.8m for breaches linked to Wirecard saga: MAS
COE prices end mixed but remain among highest seen since 1990
COE for bigger, more powerful cars closed 0.2 per cent higher at a new high of $120,702.
Rescuers race to find Titanic submersible after hearing undersea sounds
The submersible is thought to be equipped with only a few days’ worth of oxygen, and the clock is ticking down on its supply.
9 in 10 Singaporeans dealt with for terrorism-related activities successfully reintegrated into society
He said the Religious Rehabilitation Group has been a key partner in countering extremism.