Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 21

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 21.

 

$1.5b package to help S'poreans cope with inflation; $100 utilities credit for every household

Lower-income families and vulnerable groups will receive an additional GST Voucher - Cash Special Payment of up to $300.

READ MORE HERE

How will S'pore's $1.5b package help residents, businesses cope with inflation?

Here are some of the key measures.

READ MORE HERE

GST increase to proceed as planned to fund rising spending on seniors, healthcare: Lawrence Wong

The overall 2 percentage point increase in GST is necessary, he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

New grant to support businesses coping with rising energy costs

It will provide local SMEs in the food services, food manufacturing and retail sectors with up to 70% funding support.

READ MORE HERE

S'poreans ready to rein in spending as they see high inflation persisting: Survey

More than half of those polled felt their cost of living has shot up by more than 10%.

READ MORE HERE

New Singapore-Desaru ferry service approved after safety requirements met: MPA

The proposed ferry service is a direct route between Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal in Johor, Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Sites go offline for more than an hour after Cloudflare outage

Chat platform Discord, video streaming service Crunchyroll and e-commerce platform Shopify were among the services affected.

READ MORE HERE

Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades

The downpours have dangerously swelled waterways in the low-lying Pearl River basin.

READ MORE HERE

Do consumers own any intellectual property rights in a song from a streaming platform?

What rights do users of streaming services have over songs? The Straits Times looks into this issue.

READ MORE HERE

Using a public USB port or a stranger's USB cable might get your phone hacked

Is your device out of juice while you are out? Experts warn of cyber security risks with borrowing a USB cable or simply plugging into public USB ports for a quick charge.

Modified cables containing computer chips could be used by hackers to remotely control any smart device connected to them.
 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top