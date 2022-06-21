Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 21.
$1.5b package to help S'poreans cope with inflation; $100 utilities credit for every household
Lower-income families and vulnerable groups will receive an additional GST Voucher - Cash Special Payment of up to $300.
How will S'pore's $1.5b package help residents, businesses cope with inflation?
GST increase to proceed as planned to fund rising spending on seniors, healthcare: Lawrence Wong
New grant to support businesses coping with rising energy costs
It will provide local SMEs in the food services, food manufacturing and retail sectors with up to 70% funding support.
S'poreans ready to rein in spending as they see high inflation persisting: Survey
More than half of those polled felt their cost of living has shot up by more than 10%.
New Singapore-Desaru ferry service approved after safety requirements met: MPA
The proposed ferry service is a direct route between Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal in Johor, Malaysia.
Sites go offline for more than an hour after Cloudflare outage
Chat platform Discord, video streaming service Crunchyroll and e-commerce platform Shopify were among the services affected.
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Do consumers own any intellectual property rights in a song from a streaming platform?
What rights do users of streaming services have over songs? The Straits Times looks into this issue.
Using a public USB port or a stranger's USB cable might get your phone hacked
Modified cables containing computer chips could be used by hackers to remotely control any smart device connected to them.