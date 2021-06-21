Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 21.

S'pore resumes dining in: Patrons glad that Covid-19 curbs eased but many still opt for takeaways

Diners said they were glad to finally be able to dine in - as it meant returning to some semblance of normality.

READ MORE HERE

Redhill residents in 7 blocks to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing after viral fragments detected in wastewater

The affected blocks are 81, 82 and 83 Redhill Lane and 87, 88, 89 and 90 Redhill Close.

READ MORE HERE

High Court dismisses Parti Liyani's bid against AGC for $10,000 compensation

Ms Parti did not prove that the prosecution against her was frivolous or vexatious, said the judge.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 13 in community

Of the 13 community cases, five are currently unlinked.

READ MORE HERE

askST: If we're a family of five, can we dine out together from June 21?

Can I catch a movie with my friends? Here are answers to questions you may have on Singapore's latest Covid-19 rules.

READ MORE HERE

Gyms, fitness studios in S'pore come to life again as businesses adopt extra Covid-19 measures

Sports competitions like the Singapore National Swimming Championships will also resume this week.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore to relook long-term approach to land use, planning; engagement for review to start in July, says Desmond Lee

Public engagement for Singapore's long-term plan will start next month, said Mr Desmond Lee.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong to reduce quarantine for fully vaccinated residents

The easing would reportedly apply to countries in the city’s “high-risk” category, which currently includes the US and Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

$278 million in MediSave top-ups for Pioneer, Merdeka Generation seniors in July

They will receive letters with details regarding the top-ups by the end of June.

READ MORE HERE

Olympics: Tokyo organisers to cap domestic spectators at 10,000 per venue

Officials left open the possibility of a reversal if Covid-19 rebounds.

READ MORE HERE