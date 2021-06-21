Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 21.
S'pore resumes dining in: Patrons glad that Covid-19 curbs eased but many still opt for takeaways
Diners said they were glad to finally be able to dine in - as it meant returning to some semblance of normality.
Redhill residents in 7 blocks to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing after viral fragments detected in wastewater
The affected blocks are 81, 82 and 83 Redhill Lane and 87, 88, 89 and 90 Redhill Close.
High Court dismisses Parti Liyani's bid against AGC for $10,000 compensation
Ms Parti did not prove that the prosecution against her was frivolous or vexatious, said the judge.
16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 13 in community
Of the 13 community cases, five are currently unlinked.
askST: If we're a family of five, can we dine out together from June 21?
Can I catch a movie with my friends? Here are answers to questions you may have on Singapore's latest Covid-19 rules.
Gyms, fitness studios in S'pore come to life again as businesses adopt extra Covid-19 measures
Sports competitions like the Singapore National Swimming Championships will also resume this week.
S'pore to relook long-term approach to land use, planning; engagement for review to start in July, says Desmond Lee
Public engagement for Singapore's long-term plan will start next month, said Mr Desmond Lee.
Hong Kong to reduce quarantine for fully vaccinated residents
The easing would reportedly apply to countries in the city’s “high-risk” category, which currently includes the US and Singapore.
$278 million in MediSave top-ups for Pioneer, Merdeka Generation seniors in July
They will receive letters with details regarding the top-ups by the end of June.
Olympics: Tokyo organisers to cap domestic spectators at 10,000 per venue
Officials left open the possibility of a reversal if Covid-19 rebounds.