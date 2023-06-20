Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 20, 2023

LTA to start road improvement works in Changi South in 2024 after 4-year delay

The works are meant to support an anticipated increase in travel demand from future developments, such as Terminal 5.

Singapore drops one place to No. 4 in global competitiveness ranking

The Republic ranked high in international trade, employment and tech infrastructure.

Grab plans biggest round of job cuts since pandemic: Sources

The layoffs are set to be announced as soon as this week and are likely to surpass a 2020 round of 360 job cuts, sources say.

2 S’poreans die after canoes capsize in S. African river

Eight Singaporean tourists had fallen into the river after their canoes capsized.

Coldplay sell out all 6 shows as fans line up at SingPost outlets islandwide for tickets

Meanwhile, nearly a million virtual queue numbers were issued online today.

Suspension, termination for ActiveSG members who on-sell facility bookings, use bots

National governing body Sport Singapore sent an e-mail reminder to ActiveSG members today.

Probation for teen who received more than $85k in bank account from scams targeting OCBC customers

The teen also recruited his friends to commit similar offences.

Missing Titanic tour submersible carrying 5 people may have less than 70 hours of oxygen left

The submersible was designed to sustain its occupants for 96 hours in an emergency.

Through fog and hail: Navy doctor is first S’porean to complete 192km Hudson River swim in New York

Dr Chua Jia Long completed the stint in around 44 hours, spread across seven days.

Snack time: How to get kids to munch on healthier treats

Organic or “no added sugar” snacks may not be as healthy as they claim, experts say.

