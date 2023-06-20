Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 20, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
LTA to start road improvement works in Changi South in 2024 after 4-year delay
The works are meant to support an anticipated increase in travel demand from future developments, such as Terminal 5.
Singapore drops one place to No. 4 in global competitiveness ranking
Grab plans biggest round of job cuts since pandemic: Sources
The layoffs are set to be announced as soon as this week and are likely to surpass a 2020 round of 360 job cuts, sources say.
2 S’poreans die after canoes capsize in S. African river
Coldplay sell out all 6 shows as fans line up at SingPost outlets islandwide for tickets
Suspension, termination for ActiveSG members who on-sell facility bookings, use bots
National governing body Sport Singapore sent an e-mail reminder to ActiveSG members today.