Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, June 20.

Social media platforms to remove harmful content, add safeguards under S'pore's proposed rules

Public consultations on the proposed new rules will begin next month.

Singapore civil servants to get 0.35-month mid-year bonus

All civil servants will receive a 0.35-month mid-year bonus, with junior staff getting another $200 to $400 on top of the bonus.

Seniors with Covid-19 booster shots 3 times less likely to die or become critically ill: Ong Ye Kung

80,000 people aged 60 and above have not taken their booster shots.

Successful NDP ticket applicants to be notified from June 27 to July 1

Tickets can be collected from July 8 to 10, and July 15 to 17.

Clarke Quay gathering: Youth who helped film man dressed as Spider-Man admits breaching Covid-19 rules

The court heard that he intentionally gathered with numerous people to capture video footage.

French President Macron bears personal responsibility for election setback

His Ensemble - or Together - political movement will have only 246 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.

Malaysia records zero Covid-19 deaths for the first time since Dec 2020

New infections also fell to 1,690 cases on Sunday, compared to 2,127 recorded the previous day.

Zilingo co-founders make surprise buyout offer for start-up

Commitments have been secured from new investors including a US private equity firm, sources said.

Chuan Park gets $860m offer, below $938m en bloc reserve price

Owners stand to receive between $1.12m for a 710 sq ft unit and about $2.45m for a 2,045 sq ft unit.

Spot wildlife and relax while in Maldives

See whale sharks at South Ari Atoll, one of a handful of sites in the Maldives where the creatures can be seen all year round.

