Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 2, 2023

Updated
Published
37 min ago

US, China defence chiefs call on Singapore leaders ahead of 20th Shangri-La Dialogue

Acting PM Lawrence Wong hosted Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

New fund for SMEs to collaborate on green projects among initiatives to strengthen S’pore-Australia ties

SMEs from both countries can tap a new $17.8 million fund if they collaborate in green growth sectors over the next four years.

Nearly 250,000 leave S'pore via land checkpoints on June 1, highest since borders reopened

The large number of travellers was owing to the Vesak Day long weekend coupled with the June school holidays, ICA said.

Online access to Asia Sentinel blocked for S’pore users after site did not comply with Pofma order

The correction notices were not placed at the top of the article and the website’s main page, as required.

Shinkansen services suspended, 300 flights cancelled as Typhoon Mawar passes Japan

Extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms are expected over a wide area from western to eastern Japan over the next three days, a government spokesman said.

Gondola incident in Boon Lay blamed on damaged parapet wall

There are currently about 5,000 gondolas in use, according to MOM.

Travellers pick the cream of the crop of hotels

The Tripadvisor 2023 A-Listers include India’s Rambagh Palace and Singapore’s The Barracks Hotel Sentosa.

Debt-limit deal clears US Congress, ending threat of US default

The Bill will suspend the US government’s debt ceiling and avoid a disastrous default.

Malaysia govt turns to conservative policies to placate Malay/Muslim allies: Analysts

The confiscation of Swatch Pride watches shows that the authorities are serious about sensitivities, say analysts.

From vinyl to film, analogue is cool again

Here are four ways by which people in Singapore are shuffling off the digital coil of modern life in favour of old-school experiences rooted in the physical world.

