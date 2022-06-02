Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 2.
Next Covid-19 wave could hit S'pore in July or August: Ong Ye Kung
The Republic must be ready because it cannot afford to repeat what it did during the Omicron wave.
Banks to have more anti-scam measures by Oct 31, including 'kill switch' to freeze accounts
The measures complement those announced on Jan 19, which include the removal of clickable links in e-mails or SMSes sent to retail customers.
Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin 'optimistic' chicken exports to S'pore would resume soon
"So we hope that it is very temporary in nature until the supply and price situation is stabilised," he said.
NDP 2022 will open to public with ticketed shows after 2 years
Two ticketed previews as well as National Education shows open to Primary 5 pupils will be back.
Man paid $300k to woman who claimed she had his twins, now wants to know if they exist
Suspecting that he may have been deceived, the man sought information relating to the birth and location of the twins.
S'pore risks wage-push inflation as salary gains beat price hikes amid labour pinch
When businesses are pressured to pay higher wages, they will charge more for products and services.
S'porean couple arrested in JB after man allegedly stabs girlfriend's buttocks
Sun's out: How to choose the right sunscreen
When choosing a sunscreen, it used to be a toss-up between physical and chemical ones.
Can Johnny Depp's career bounce back with defamation verdict?
"The damage that's done is done, and from this it might start a process back to some sort of normalcy," said a Hollywood producer.