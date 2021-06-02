Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 2.
MOH approves special access to Sinovac vaccine through private healthcare sector
This follows WHO's announcement that it had approved the vaccine for use under its Emergency Use Listing.
26 builders ordered to stop work for not using SafeEntry check-in
These included two sites which had let in Covid-19-positive workers.
DIY test kits useful tool in Covid-19 fight, but experts in Singapore flag concerns
One concern is the under-declaring of results, with one expert suggesting that the authorities regulate such kits.
31 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 24 in community
Of the 24 community cases, five are currently unlinked.
Teen who threatened to kill EPL football player and his family admits to harassment
Derek Ng De Ren, now 19, also threatened to kill the family members of Neal Maupay, a forward with Brighton.
Beware of scam using WhatsApp accounts hacked through voicemail, warn police
This works only if the victim has enabled voicemail and has not changed the default PIN for the voicemail account.
Pampering mums: Brisk business at new confinement centres in Singapore
These are an attractive option as Covid-19 restrictions have tightened the supply of confinement nannies, says one expert.
Heads of global organisations issue joint call for Covid-19 vaccine equality
World leaders must make a "new commitment" to a more equal distribution of coronavirus vaccines.
New Professional Conversion Programme to nurture local specialists for interior fitting services
The Professional Conversion Programme for interior fit-out specialists will take in the first cohort by July.
Cyclist, 14, killed in road accident in Marina East Drive
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.