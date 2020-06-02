Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 2.

544 new coronavirus cases, including 4 community cases

Three community cases are work pass holders, the fourth is a Singaporean or permanent resident.

READ MORE HERE

Roads and trains get more crowded as people return to school and work after circuit breaker

The first day after the end of the circuit breaker, however, came nowhere close to seeing the rush-hour crowd of the days before the Covid-19 outbreak.

READ MORE HERE

7 charged with offences under Covid-19 regulations in Robertson Quay incident

Court documents did not state whether the seven alleged offenders were employment pass holders.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Passengers to be banned from front seat of Grab car; have to declare health and hygiene status

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Drivers and passengers will both be able to cancel rides if the other party appears to be unwell or is not wearing a mask.

READ MORE HERE

Schools reopen with tight safety measures in place, prolonged closure would have tremendous impact on kids: Ong Ye Kung

He added that education is not just about taking exams and getting good grades but also about character and socio-emotional development.

READ MORE HERE

Distancing and masks cut Covid-19 risk, says largest review of evidence

Keeping at least 1m apart and wearing face masks and eye protection are the best ways to cut the risk of Covid-19 infection, according to a review of 172 studies.

READ MORE HERE

Anger sweeping across America does not necessarily mean votes against Trump

Mr Joe Biden could be hurt in the presidential election if black voter turnout continues to drop as it did in 2016.

READ MORE HERE

Local coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong sparks warnings after 9 infected

The outbreak has prompted the government to extend existing social distancing measures that are about to expire.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong sees rush to renew UK passports as fears for future grow

The British National Overseas passport was created for Hong Kong people before Britain returned the territory to Chinese rule in 1997.

READ MORE HERE

Blackpink's Lisa swindled of more than $1m by former manager

A former manager had promised to use the money to invest in real estate on Lisa's behalf but ultimately blew all the money gambling.

READ MORE HERE