Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 2.
544 new coronavirus cases, including 4 community cases
Three community cases are work pass holders, the fourth is a Singaporean or permanent resident.
Roads and trains get more crowded as people return to school and work after circuit breaker
The first day after the end of the circuit breaker, however, came nowhere close to seeing the rush-hour crowd of the days before the Covid-19 outbreak.
7 charged with offences under Covid-19 regulations in Robertson Quay incident
Court documents did not state whether the seven alleged offenders were employment pass holders.
Coronavirus: Passengers to be banned from front seat of Grab car; have to declare health and hygiene status
Drivers and passengers will both be able to cancel rides if the other party appears to be unwell or is not wearing a mask.
Schools reopen with tight safety measures in place, prolonged closure would have tremendous impact on kids: Ong Ye Kung
He added that education is not just about taking exams and getting good grades but also about character and socio-emotional development.
Distancing and masks cut Covid-19 risk, says largest review of evidence
Keeping at least 1m apart and wearing face masks and eye protection are the best ways to cut the risk of Covid-19 infection, according to a review of 172 studies.
Anger sweeping across America does not necessarily mean votes against Trump
Mr Joe Biden could be hurt in the presidential election if black voter turnout continues to drop as it did in 2016.
Local coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong sparks warnings after 9 infected
The outbreak has prompted the government to extend existing social distancing measures that are about to expire.
Hong Kong sees rush to renew UK passports as fears for future grow
The British National Overseas passport was created for Hong Kong people before Britain returned the territory to Chinese rule in 1997.
Blackpink's Lisa swindled of more than $1m by former manager
A former manager had promised to use the money to invest in real estate on Lisa's behalf but ultimately blew all the money gambling.