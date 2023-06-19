Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 19, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Singapore civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus

The PSD said the bonus amount was decided in close consultation with public-sector unions.

READ MORE HERE

Blinken meets Xi during China trip to salvage ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it was 'very good' that both sides have reached an agreement on specific issues.

READ MORE HERE

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine works best in kids who get inoculated before Covid-19 infection: Study

The study published in May was based on nearly 150,000 children and youth aged five to 17.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

FairPrice counts on shoppers’ honesty at self-checkout counters when plastic bag charge starts on July 3

Customers at self-checkout counters have to scan a barcode themselves for the plastic bag charge.

READ MORE HERE

100,000 corals to be planted in S’pore waters, Big Sister’s Island to reopen in 2024

Baby corals, or coral fragments, will be reared in nurseries until they are large enough to be transplanted.

READ MORE HERE

Coldplay adds Jan 30 show after selling more than 200,000 tickets to 4 Singapore shows

Over a million virtual queue numbers were issued on Monday during the pre-sales period.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: How to reach out to overwhelmed colleagues

Be cautious about seeking out managers' help on your colleague’s behalf, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

UOB, police prevented over 900 people from losing about $5.19m through scams

More than 1,300 SMS alerts were sent to potential scam victims.

READ MORE HERE

Boy, 16, abused mum for eight months, fracturing her rib and threatening to kill her with chopper

The teen had anger management issues and anxiety, and assaulted his mother every two to three weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Why Paris is always a good idea: 5 shopping experiences in the city of love and tax refunds

There is magic in walking along the city’s most famed shopping streets – from Avenue Montaigne to Champs-Elysees.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top