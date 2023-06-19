Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 19, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus
The PSD said the bonus amount was decided in close consultation with public-sector unions.
Blinken meets Xi during China trip to salvage ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it was 'very good' that both sides have reached an agreement on specific issues.
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine works best in kids who get inoculated before Covid-19 infection: Study
The study published in May was based on nearly 150,000 children and youth aged five to 17.
FairPrice counts on shoppers’ honesty at self-checkout counters when plastic bag charge starts on July 3
Customers at self-checkout counters have to scan a barcode themselves for the plastic bag charge.
100,000 corals to be planted in S’pore waters, Big Sister’s Island to reopen in 2024
Baby corals, or coral fragments, will be reared in nurseries until they are large enough to be transplanted.
Coldplay adds Jan 30 show after selling more than 200,000 tickets to 4 Singapore shows
Over a million virtual queue numbers were issued on Monday during the pre-sales period.
askST Jobs: How to reach out to overwhelmed colleagues
Be cautious about seeking out managers' help on your colleague’s behalf, say experts.
UOB, police prevented over 900 people from losing about $5.19m through scams
Boy, 16, abused mum for eight months, fracturing her rib and threatening to kill her with chopper
The teen had anger management issues and anxiety, and assaulted his mother every two to three weeks.
Why Paris is always a good idea: 5 shopping experiences in the city of love and tax refunds
There is magic in walking along the city’s most famed shopping streets – from Avenue Montaigne to Champs-Elysees.