Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, June 19.

KTM train service between JB and Woodlands restarts

There will be 31 trips daily, said Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.

New sports facility with children's playground, futsal pitch opens in Choa Chu Kang

Facilities include courts for badminton, petanque, volleyball and basketball.

Covid-19 pandemic helps reset pace of life, rebalance work and family ties: Chan Chun Sing

Mr Chan was speaking at the Dad's Day Out event held at Palawan Green in Sentosa.

Oldest occupant in row of Tanjong Katong shophouses rejected 'millions' for her property

"If I sell the shop now, what will I do even if I have millions of dollars? Life will be meaningless," said the owner.

DPM Heng Swee Keat tests positive for Covid-19, says symptoms are not serious

He tested positive while in Berlin, despite donning masks and avoiding crowds throughout the trip.

Son on his late father Richard Magnus: 'When I lost him, I also lost my best friend'

His father taught him the "four elements of fatherhood": love, teach, protect and make memories, says Keith Magnus.

Endemic velvet worms may be new species

These velvety creatures have not evolved since the age of dinosaurs.

Rad like dad: How Fandi Ahmad, Jack Neo and Edmund Chen bond with sons over same careers

What is it like to follow in your father’s footsteps? These celebrity dads and their sons share the highs and lows.

Swimming: Singapore's Teong Tzen Wei qualifies for World C'ships 50m fly final

He clocked a new personal best of 23.03sec and is the seventh-fastest finalist.

Singapore Motorshow to return in 2023

It will be held from Jan 12 to 15 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

