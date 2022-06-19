Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, June 19.
KTM train service between JB and Woodlands restarts
New sports facility with children's playground, futsal pitch opens in Choa Chu Kang
Covid-19 pandemic helps reset pace of life, rebalance work and family ties: Chan Chun Sing
Oldest occupant in row of Tanjong Katong shophouses rejected 'millions' for her property
"If I sell the shop now, what will I do even if I have millions of dollars? Life will be meaningless," said the owner.
DPM Heng Swee Keat tests positive for Covid-19, says symptoms are not serious
He tested positive while in Berlin, despite donning masks and avoiding crowds throughout the trip.
Son on his late father Richard Magnus: 'When I lost him, I also lost my best friend'
His father taught him the "four elements of fatherhood": love, teach, protect and make memories, says Keith Magnus.
Endemic velvet worms may be new species
Rad like dad: How Fandi Ahmad, Jack Neo and Edmund Chen bond with sons over same careers
What is it like to follow in your father’s footsteps? These celebrity dads and their sons share the highs and lows.
Swimming: Singapore's Teong Tzen Wei qualifies for World C'ships 50m fly final
Singapore Motorshow to return in 2023
It will be held from Jan 12 to 15 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.