Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 19.

Day 1 of S’pore’s phase 2 reopening: No big rush as dine-in resumes but queues at malls as shops reopen

In phase two, people can meet socially in groups of up to five.

READ MORE HERE

142 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community involving prison inmate

The prison inmate, who is on a social visit pass, had been segregated from the general inmate population since his admission to Changi Prison Complex on June 6.

READ MORE HERE

More religious activities allowed to resume in phase 2 of reopening

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Congregational and other worship services - starting with up to 50 people at a time, excluding religious and supporting workers - may resume from June 26.

READ MORE HERE

Contaminating ability of Covid-19 patients highest in first week of illness, negligible after second week: NCID

The study involved samples taken from high-touch surfaces in patients' rooms, such as bed rails and toilet seats.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Singapore springs back to life as stadiums, pools and gyms reopen in Phase 2

Sport Singapore said exercising in groups is limited to five people and socialising is not permitted beyond the sports and fitness activities.

READ MORE HERE

Nursing home residents look forward to visitors with reopening; homes step up precautions

Nursing homes have been encouraged to schedule appointments for visiting and to take additional precautions such as having a dedicated visitation area.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Are informal car-pool services allowed in phase 2? Can a part-time helper clean my house?

Here's what you can do during phase two of Singapore's reopening.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore GE: It is not our choice to have three-cornered fights, says PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock

While the PSP will try to avoid three-cornered fights, Dr Tan stressed that no party has the right to tell others where to go.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's PKR says it will support only Anwar as its PM candidate, not Mahathir

Party leaders and MPs said they will not support any proposal for Dr Mahathir to be made the PM again.

READ MORE HERE

Lottery draws and outlet operations to resume from June 22: Singapore Pools

Toto lottery draws will resume on June 25, 4D draws on June 24 and Singapore Sweep on Aug 5.

READ MORE HERE