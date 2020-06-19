Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 19.
Day 1 of S’pore’s phase 2 reopening: No big rush as dine-in resumes but queues at malls as shops reopen
In phase two, people can meet socially in groups of up to five.
142 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community involving prison inmate
The prison inmate, who is on a social visit pass, had been segregated from the general inmate population since his admission to Changi Prison Complex on June 6.
More religious activities allowed to resume in phase 2 of reopening
Congregational and other worship services - starting with up to 50 people at a time, excluding religious and supporting workers - may resume from June 26.
Contaminating ability of Covid-19 patients highest in first week of illness, negligible after second week: NCID
The study involved samples taken from high-touch surfaces in patients' rooms, such as bed rails and toilet seats.
Sporting Singapore springs back to life as stadiums, pools and gyms reopen in Phase 2
Sport Singapore said exercising in groups is limited to five people and socialising is not permitted beyond the sports and fitness activities.
Nursing home residents look forward to visitors with reopening; homes step up precautions
Nursing homes have been encouraged to schedule appointments for visiting and to take additional precautions such as having a dedicated visitation area.
askST: Are informal car-pool services allowed in phase 2? Can a part-time helper clean my house?
Here's what you can do during phase two of Singapore's reopening.
Singapore GE: It is not our choice to have three-cornered fights, says PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock
While the PSP will try to avoid three-cornered fights, Dr Tan stressed that no party has the right to tell others where to go.
Malaysia's PKR says it will support only Anwar as its PM candidate, not Mahathir
Party leaders and MPs said they will not support any proposal for Dr Mahathir to be made the PM again.
Lottery draws and outlet operations to resume from June 22: Singapore Pools
Toto lottery draws will resume on June 25, 4D draws on June 24 and Singapore Sweep on Aug 5.