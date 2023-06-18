Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 18, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Remainder of Tuas TV World, once S’pore’s version of Hollywood, to be demolished

The 6.6ha facility had eight sets, with five depicting old Singapore and three of China.

READ MORE HERE

Blinken lands in China on rare trip with hopes low for any breakthrough

Mr Blinken's visit to China includes objectives such as setting up mechanisms for crisis management.

READ MORE HERE

Condo buyer lost nearly $30k when he backed out of deal after two weeks

The Singaporean mis-timed his purchase of a three-bedroom unit at the Blossoms by the Park condo.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Water testing with lab-grown human cells among projects at NTU supported by $92m research fund boost

The testing method can potentially identify new chemicals that are toxic to humans in drinking water.

READ MORE HERE

My dad died when I was nine. His lessons have stayed with me for life

"As a young boy, I took my father’s words as gospel truth and the advice he gave as gold, holding them close to my heart," shares the writer.

READ MORE HERE

‘I don’t mind when people laugh at me’: Automotive entrepreneur

Armed with just three O levels, Kim Wah Boon started a used car business. Today, Dickson Group is a holistic automobile solutions provider and recently launched Singapore's first in-person live used car auction.

Kim Wah Boon ignored detractors to build Dickson Group, a one-stop automotive centre.

READ MORE HERE

Dancing dogs bring cheer to nursing home residents

The dogs make their rounds of Singapore Christian Home and six NTUC nursing homes.

READ MORE HERE

Blackpink’s Jennie slammed for dining at Haidilao after leaving stage during Melbourne concert

The K-idol was said to be unwell during the June 11 concert and left midway through their second song.

READ MORE HERE

Coffee to cocktails: The rise of all-day cafe-bars

Owners of such places say it makes financial sense to open all day.

READ MORE HERE

Fun With Kids: 20m-long slide at Children’s Festival, Goodman Arts Centre’s open house

Glide down a 20m-long roller slide with rainbow arches over them at Gardens by the Bay’s Children’s Festival that runs until June 25.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top