Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 18, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Remainder of Tuas TV World, once S’pore’s version of Hollywood, to be demolished
The 6.6ha facility had eight sets, with five depicting old Singapore and three of China.
Blinken lands in China on rare trip with hopes low for any breakthrough
Mr Blinken's visit to China includes objectives such as setting up mechanisms for crisis management.
Condo buyer lost nearly $30k when he backed out of deal after two weeks
The Singaporean mis-timed his purchase of a three-bedroom unit at the Blossoms by the Park condo.
Water testing with lab-grown human cells among projects at NTU supported by $92m research fund boost
The testing method can potentially identify new chemicals that are toxic to humans in drinking water.
My dad died when I was nine. His lessons have stayed with me for life
"As a young boy, I took my father’s words as gospel truth and the advice he gave as gold, holding them close to my heart," shares the writer.
‘I don’t mind when people laugh at me’: Automotive entrepreneur
Kim Wah Boon ignored detractors to build Dickson Group, a one-stop automotive centre.
Dancing dogs bring cheer to nursing home residents
Blackpink’s Jennie slammed for dining at Haidilao after leaving stage during Melbourne concert
The K-idol was said to be unwell during the June 11 concert and left midway through their second song.
Coffee to cocktails: The rise of all-day cafe-bars
Fun With Kids: 20m-long slide at Children’s Festival, Goodman Arts Centre’s open house
Glide down a 20m-long roller slide with rainbow arches over them at Gardens by the Bay’s Children’s Festival that runs until June 25.