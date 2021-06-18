Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 18.

S'pore to allow dining in from June 21 but only in groups of 2

The group limit will be increased to five from mid-July if the Covid-19 situation remains stable.

Mandatory swabbing, SMS alerts for those who visit places on the same day as Covid-19 cases

They will also receive DIY test kits to self-administer the tests at home over the subsequent days.

Singapore's Covid-19 rules from June 21: What you can and can't do

Dine in allowed for groups of 2 and wedding receptions are still banned.

Group sizes for indoor, mask-off sports and exercise activities can resume with two from June 21

The class sizes for such activities will be limited to 30 people, including the instructor.

DBS investigating duplicate deductions reported by credit and debit card users

Customers have flagged a glitch in banking services, with several saying they were double charged.

14 new Covid-19 cases in community; 2 imported

The new cases take Singapore's total to 62,382.

Former property agent who made racist remarks on MRT train charged in court

Tan Beow Hiong made headlines after she was recorded grilling other MRT passengers about their race.

More working couples, rising incomes: 7 highlights from S'pore census

Households across all major ethnic groups have brought in higher incomes over the last 10 years.

Population census 2020: How Singapore has changed in 10 charts

Here are 10 ways Singapore has changed over the last 10 years.

Woman fined $5,000 for slapping girl, 8, who accidentally stepped on her foot

A district court was told that the girl apologised to Connie Soh who was talking on her phone and did not hear the child.

