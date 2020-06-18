Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 18.

S'pore GE: No physical rallies for election campaign, candidates to get TV airtime for constituency political broadcasts

Walkabouts and door-to-door campaigning will be permitted, but groups must not exceed five people and should abide by safe distancing measures.

Singapore GE: What are the new campaign guidelines?

The new rules will place restrictions on physical campaigning, and parties and candidates have been encouraged to consider alternative modes of campaigning, such as e-rallies.

257 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in community

There were no Singaporeans among the new cases on Thursday.

Gardening plots to increase twofold by 2030; NParks to give away seed packets to spur growing vegetables at home

Find out how you can register for the seed packets.

No mid-year payout for civil servants; one-time pay cut for superscale public officers

The announcement comes amid the economic gloom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a weakening labour market.

'We had to kiss through masks': 35 couples marry at National Museum instead of ROM building

Monday was the first day the in-house civil ceremonies were moved to the National Museum to ensure safe management measures were maintained.

COE bidding exercises to resume from July 6

It will resume according to the schedule before the circuit breaker.

Paramedic who aided Heng Swee Keat in 2016 among first batch of senior SCDF officers commissioned since Covid-19 outbreak

She is one of 45 cadets who graduated from SCDF's Rota Commander Course.

Bolton's book highlights incoherence and instability of Trump's China foreign policy

Mr Bolton's allegations undermine Mr Trump's claims that he is "tough on China", say analysts and critics.

Man who left Singapore when he was 11 years old jailed for four months for defaulting on NS

Remington Fhang Lim, 28, left Singapore for Australia with his parents in 2003 after completing his Primary School Leaving Examinations.

