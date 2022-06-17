Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 17.
The Cathay, one of Singapore's oldest cinemas, to close after June 26
The closure of the seven-screen cinema comes amid tough times for the exhibition business.
Change in HDB's minimum occupation period criteria for Sers replacement flats
Previously, owners could sell either seven years from flat selection date or five years from key collection date.
Job vacancies hit new high for Q1 as firms backfill roles, hire to meet demand
More retrenched S'pore residents able to land jobs within six months: MOM Q1 report
Court adjourns decision on anti-vax group founder's request to visit Malaysia for cancer treatment
Thailand eases entry rules for tourists, scraps mask policy
Thailand has suffered more than 30,000 Covid-19 deaths overall, but has largely contained its outbreaks.
Roads around Marina Bay closed on June 18 for NDP rehearsal
Lawrence Wong tells the young to step up, write next chapter of Singapore story
Mr Wong said that the ability to build consensus out of differing viewpoints would be key to coming up with thoughtful and innovative solutions.
Why relocating Chinese see S'pore as a safe haven for their businesses and property
Nostalgic strata malls to check out
There is a more eclectic range of shops at strata malls that draws shoppers looking for something special.