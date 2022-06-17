Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 17

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, June 17.

The Cathay, one of Singapore's oldest cinemas, to close after June 26

The closure of the seven-screen cinema comes amid tough times for the exhibition business.

READ MORE HERE

Change in HDB's minimum occupation period criteria for Sers replacement flats

Previously, owners could sell either seven years from flat selection date or five years from key collection date.

READ MORE HERE

Job vacancies hit new high for Q1 as firms backfill roles, hire to meet demand

The number of vacancies rose to 128,100 in March, up from 117,100 in December.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

More retrenched S'pore residents able to land jobs within six months: MOM Q1 report

Almost eight in 10 workers aged 40 to 49 were re-employed within six months.

READ MORE HERE

Court adjourns decision on anti-vax group founder's request to visit Malaysia for cancer treatment

The judge says Iris Koh's condition does not appear to be life-threatening.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand eases entry rules for tourists, scraps mask policy

Thailand has suffered more than 30,000 Covid-19 deaths overall, but has largely contained its outbreaks.

READ MORE HERE

Roads around Marina Bay closed on June 18 for NDP rehearsal

The rehearsal of the upcoming National Day Parade is at The Float @ Marina Bay.

READ MORE HERE

Lawrence Wong tells the young to step up, write next chapter of Singapore story

Mr Wong said that the ability to build consensus out of differing viewpoints would be key to coming up with thoughtful and innovative solutions.

READ MORE HERE

Why relocating Chinese see S'pore as a safe haven for their businesses and property

In the last decade, Chinese immigrants have reconstructed the local wealth map.

READ MORE HERE

Nostalgic strata malls to check out

There is a more eclectic range of shops at strata malls that draws shoppers looking for something special.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top