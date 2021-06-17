Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 17.
Private clinics in S'pore offering Sinovac vaccine: Some centres getting 'non-stop' inquiries
One centre said the vaccine will be distributed on an appointment-only basis for crowd control.
S'pore's labour market continues recovery into 1st quarter; total employment grows by 12,200
Total employment grows for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ngee Ann Poly to sack lecturer in racist incident for serious misconduct
Senior lecturer Tan Boon Lee also allegedly made Islamophobic comments in a class.
20 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore with 2 unlinked
Of the linked cases, 13 had already been quarantined, while the other five were detected through surveillance.
130 stallholders, cleaners at Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing
The test site was set up after a second worker at the food centre was confirmed to be infected on Wednesday.
Malaysia considering mixing Covid-19 shots to boost efficacy: Khairy
He said data received from Germany on heterologous vaccinations showed a boost against Covid-19 variants.
How the centuries-old shipwrecks in Singapore waters were discovered
Find out more about the discovery and their significance to Singapore's maritime heritage.
Ethical issues shouldn't derail development of new Covid-19 vaccines: Panel
Ethical issues surround the development of new vaccines, especially how they will be tested on people.
Youth unemployment rate climbed higher last year amid Covid-19: MOM report
The rate hit 10.6 per cent which is higher than the 8.8 per cent in the 2009 global financial crisis.
