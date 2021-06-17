Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 17.

Private clinics in S'pore offering Sinovac vaccine: Some centres getting 'non-stop' inquiries

One centre said the vaccine will be distributed on an appointment-only basis for crowd control.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's labour market continues recovery into 1st quarter; total employment grows by 12,200

Total employment grows for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Ngee Ann Poly to sack lecturer in racist incident for serious misconduct

Senior lecturer Tan Boon Lee also allegedly made Islamophobic comments in a class.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

20 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore with 2 unlinked

Of the linked cases, 13 had already been quarantined, while the other five were detected through surveillance.

READ MORE HERE

130 stallholders, cleaners at Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing

The test site was set up after a second worker at the food centre was confirmed to be infected on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia considering mixing Covid-19 shots to boost efficacy: Khairy

He said data received from Germany on heterologous vaccinations showed a boost against Covid-19 variants.

READ MORE HERE

How the centuries-old shipwrecks in Singapore waters were discovered

Find out more about the discovery and their significance to Singapore's maritime heritage.

READ MORE HERE

Ethical issues shouldn't derail development of new Covid-19 vaccines: Panel

Ethical issues surround the development of new vaccines, especially how they will be tested on people.

READ MORE HERE

Youth unemployment rate climbed higher last year amid Covid-19: MOM report

The rate hit 10.6 per cent which is higher than the 8.8 per cent in the 2009 global financial crisis.

READ MORE HERE

Add To Cart: 5 pampering products that turn WFH into wellness from home

Stay-home comforts from shower gels to remind you of a Thai spa to a hand wash that goes a long way.

READ MORE HERE