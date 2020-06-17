Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 17.

How safe are these activities as Singapore enters phase 2?

The risk of any activity is tied to how it is conducted, experts say.

READ MORE HERE

Doctors in S'pore eager for full results of drug trial that promises to cut Covid-19 deaths

Early indications suggest that dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory medication, could significantly reduce the mortality rate of Covid-19 patients.

READ MORE HERE

247 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 5 in community

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Two Singaporeans or permanent residents are among the new cases.

READ MORE HERE

Five antibodies that fight Covid-19 discovered by Singapore's defence R&D organisation

The samples were provided by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and the Singapore General Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Government service centres, libraries among more public facilities to reopen progressively in phase 2

Programmes and activities which require physical presence will resume in small groups with reduced density, intensity and duration.

READ MORE HERE

KidZania Singapore says it is closing due to business challenges worsened by Covid-19

The closure will affect 103 of its employees.

READ MORE HERE

$255 million in Medisave top-ups to be given to Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors in July

Seniors will be provided with more details of the top-up in a letter.

READ MORE HERE

Soaring market, crashing economy: What's going on?

Support from the US Federal Reserve and other stimulus measures are one reason for the disconnect.

READ MORE HERE

Microsoft warns of spike in drive-by download attacks in Singapore

In these attacks, hackers install malware on their unsuspecting victims' computers.

READ MORE HERE

K-pop star Yohan of band TST dies aged 28

The cause of his death is unknown.

READ MORE HERE