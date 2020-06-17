Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 17.
How safe are these activities as Singapore enters phase 2?
The risk of any activity is tied to how it is conducted, experts say.
Doctors in S'pore eager for full results of drug trial that promises to cut Covid-19 deaths
Early indications suggest that dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory medication, could significantly reduce the mortality rate of Covid-19 patients.
247 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 5 in community
Two Singaporeans or permanent residents are among the new cases.
Five antibodies that fight Covid-19 discovered by Singapore's defence R&D organisation
The samples were provided by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and the Singapore General Hospital.
Government service centres, libraries among more public facilities to reopen progressively in phase 2
Programmes and activities which require physical presence will resume in small groups with reduced density, intensity and duration.
KidZania Singapore says it is closing due to business challenges worsened by Covid-19
The closure will affect 103 of its employees.
$255 million in Medisave top-ups to be given to Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors in July
Seniors will be provided with more details of the top-up in a letter.
Soaring market, crashing economy: What's going on?
Support from the US Federal Reserve and other stimulus measures are one reason for the disconnect.
Microsoft warns of spike in drive-by download attacks in Singapore
In these attacks, hackers install malware on their unsuspecting victims' computers.
K-pop star Yohan of band TST dies aged 28
The cause of his death is unknown.