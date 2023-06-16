Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 16, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

‘I can only keep crying’: Grand-uncle of worker who died in Tanjong Pagar worksite collapse

His grand-nephew hoped to help his parents and brother escape a life of poverty in Tamil Nadu.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore key exports tumble 14.7% in May, raising recession risk

"The export slump is worsening and Singapore is now at greater risk of a technical recession," says an economist.

READ MORE HERE

Why is China’s economy slowing and what does it mean for Singapore?

The slowdown in China could increase the probability of a technical recession in Singapore, analysts said.

READ MORE HERE

Fewer polyclinics to offer Covid-19 jabs but no appointment needed

The move is aimed at streamlining vaccination services at the polyclinics to optimise resources.

READ MORE HERE

Man dies after fire in Bukit Batok flat

The man was unconscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

READ MORE HERE

Teenage girl ends up with fractured nose after woman attacks her for 4 minutes at a home

The offender hit the girl, grabbed her by her hair and repeatedly banged her head against the floor.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore likely to get Chinese cars made in Thailand

China’s electric vehicle manufacturers are setting up production plants in Rayong, east of Bangkok.

READ MORE HERE

Owner of hawker stall HarriAnns Nonya Table at Tiong Bahru Food Centre dies at 76

Mr Harry Tan had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

READ MORE HERE

The Life List: 7 places to work out while enjoying a spectacular view

Gyms and wellness centres seek to leverage “eye candy”, in the form of a scenic view, to give them a competitive edge.

READ MORE HERE

Night owls die earlier due to drinking and smoking: Study

Researchers found that the definite night owls had a 9 per cent higher risk of death from all causes.

READ MORE HERE

