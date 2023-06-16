Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 16, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘I can only keep crying’: Grand-uncle of worker who died in Tanjong Pagar worksite collapse
His grand-nephew hoped to help his parents and brother escape a life of poverty in Tamil Nadu.
Singapore key exports tumble 14.7% in May, raising recession risk
"The export slump is worsening and Singapore is now at greater risk of a technical recession," says an economist.
Why is China’s economy slowing and what does it mean for Singapore?
The slowdown in China could increase the probability of a technical recession in Singapore, analysts said.
Fewer polyclinics to offer Covid-19 jabs but no appointment needed
The move is aimed at streamlining vaccination services at the polyclinics to optimise resources.
Man dies after fire in Bukit Batok flat
The man was unconscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital, where he subsequently died.
Teenage girl ends up with fractured nose after woman attacks her for 4 minutes at a home
The offender hit the girl, grabbed her by her hair and repeatedly banged her head against the floor.
Singapore likely to get Chinese cars made in Thailand
China’s electric vehicle manufacturers are setting up production plants in Rayong, east of Bangkok.
Owner of hawker stall HarriAnns Nonya Table at Tiong Bahru Food Centre dies at 76
The Life List: 7 places to work out while enjoying a spectacular view
Gyms and wellness centres seek to leverage “eye candy”, in the form of a scenic view, to give them a competitive edge.
Night owls die earlier due to drinking and smoking: Study
Researchers found that the definite night owls had a 9 per cent higher risk of death from all causes.