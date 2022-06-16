Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 16, 2022

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 16.

 

EMA extends measures to secure energy supply, stabilise prices till end-March 2023

The energy authority said that while it can’t shield consumers from higher prices, it is vital to ensure supply is not disrupted.

READ MORE HERE

Dengue on the rise: What to expect when NEA knocks on your door for an inspection

Each NEA officer visits 30 to 50 homes daily to check for mosquito breeding spots.

READ MORE HERE

Fed rate hikes raise threat of US recession, higher borrowing costs in S'pore

Singaporeans with home mortgages will feel the heat when banks revise borrowing rates.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

How home owners can cope with rising monthly mortgage payments

Singapore residents with home mortgages will feel the heat when banks revise borrowing rates. This is likely to happen after the biggest US Federal Reserve rate hike in 28 years.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT to stop Night Rider services, two bus services to Resorts World and zoo from June 30

These services have been suspended since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore, US armies hold first in-person exercise since Covid-19 pandemic

More than 1,000 soldiers are taking part in Exercise Tiger Balm 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand mulls over longer hours for pubs, bars as Covid-19 cases drop

Task force to announce decision on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Debt collection agencies in S'pore must have police licence to operate under proposed law

They will also not be allowed to behave in a way that is physically threatening, said the Ministry of Home Affairs.

READ MORE HERE

Worker killed after wall he was hacking collapses on him; WSH Council issues alert

The accident occurred in a landed private home in Tai Hwan Heights on June 10, said the WSH.

READ MORE HERE

LadyBoss: From Dubai to S'pore, Nida Shay Tahir makes 'ethnic' couture wearable for all

Her embroidered creations use a style of metal embroidery popular among royalty in India and the Middle East.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top