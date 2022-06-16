Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 16, 2022

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, June 16.
EMA extends measures to secure energy supply, stabilise prices till end-March 2023
The energy authority said that while it can’t shield consumers from higher prices, it is vital to ensure supply is not disrupted.
Dengue on the rise: What to expect when NEA knocks on your door for an inspection
Fed rate hikes raise threat of US recession, higher borrowing costs in S'pore
Singaporeans with home mortgages will feel the heat when banks revise borrowing rates.
How home owners can cope with rising monthly mortgage payments
Singapore residents with home mortgages will feel the heat when banks revise borrowing rates. This is likely to happen after the biggest US Federal Reserve rate hike in 28 years.
SMRT to stop Night Rider services, two bus services to Resorts World and zoo from June 30
S'pore, US armies hold first in-person exercise since Covid-19 pandemic
Thailand mulls over longer hours for pubs, bars as Covid-19 cases drop
Debt collection agencies in S'pore must have police licence to operate under proposed law
They will also not be allowed to behave in a way that is physically threatening, said the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Worker killed after wall he was hacking collapses on him; WSH Council issues alert
The accident occurred in a landed private home in Tai Hwan Heights on June 10, said the WSH.
LadyBoss: From Dubai to S'pore, Nida Shay Tahir makes 'ethnic' couture wearable for all
Her embroidered creations use a style of metal embroidery popular among royalty in India and the Middle East.