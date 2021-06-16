Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, June 16.

S'pore evaluating timing, scope of next stage of reopening amid latest outbreak of Covid-19 cases: Lawrence Wong

Dining in at F&B outlets was scheduled to resume on June 21 if the situation remained under control.

More singles, fewer babies, slowest population growth since 1965: 5 highlights of population census

Conducted once every 10 years, the census is the largest national survey on Singapore's population.

Centuries-old shipwrecks discovered in S'pore waters; artefacts to be displayed in museums

This is a first for the nation and a ground-breaking development for its maritime heritage.

Blood, shattered glass at one store on first day of Ion Orchard's reopening after closure due to Covid-19

The mall, which has 400 retailers, reopened its doors at 10am.

19 new Covid-19 community cases in Singapore, including 3 unlinked; five imported cases

Of the linked cases, 10 had already been quarantined, while the other six were detected through surveillance.

DIY Covid-19 test kits go on sale in S'pore, prices range from $10 to $13

Sales across all pharmacies are currently limited to 10 kits per person.

Malaysia's rulers end special meeting on Covid-19 crisis

Over the last week, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah had granted audiences to political party leaders across the divide.

Tesla to open service centre in Toa Payoh, appoints 'geek' as country manager

Frenchman Christopher Bousigues, 45, has just arrived to assume his post, and is under a stay-home notice.

Singapore's oldest living pioneer artist Lim Tze Peng marks 100 years

Lim Tze Peng turns 100 in September, but he is not one to let his age - or a pandemic, for that matter - get in the way of his art.

McDonald's BTS meal in Singapore to be available via delivery only amid Covid-19

The celebrity meal will launch in Singapore next Monday.

