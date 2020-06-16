Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on June 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, June 16.

151 new coronavirus cases in S'pore, lowest daily tally in more than 2 months

There are no Singaporeans or permanent residents among the cases.

Coronavirus: Changi Airport T5 construction to be 'paused' for at least 2 years, says Khaw

Mr Khaw also said the Government is currently carrying out a study of how the aviation sector will change.

North Korea blows up liaison office with South

The office was blown up to force “human scum and those, who have sheltered the scum, to pay dearly for their crimes”, state media said.

Phase 2 reopening: What are the safety guidelines for retail establishments from June 19?

Stores must ensure at least 1m spacing between customers, while activities and events in stores or mall atriums are not allowed.

No evidence that coronavirus can spread through food, food packaging or equipment: SFA

This followed news last week that traces of the coronavirus had reportedly been detected on cutting boards used for slicing salmon at a market in Beijing.

Record number of 1,158 dengue infections last week as outbreak shows no signs of slowing

The total number of infections for the year as at 3pm on Monday was 11,166 - more than the total for most years.

7 workplaces ordered to cease operations for lapses in Covid-19 measures; 52 fines of $1,000 each issued: MOM

Out of the seven, six had many employees at the workplace despite them being able to work from home.

Two other men charged with Covid-19 offences in Robertson Quay incident

The British nationals were accused of meeting each other near Limoncello @ Robertson Quay for the purpose of "chatting and drinks".

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin denies reports of cancer recurrence

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018 and was fully treated with surgery to remove the tumour.

Essentially, no one is saying that painters, actors, singers and writers contribute nothing

"Non-essential" is not the same as "having no value at all", says John Lui.

